Three salty, sweet caramel treats
Whether you are a hardened sweet tooth or an occasional dessert person, it is hard to resist a bit of caramel.
Salted caramel cheesecake bites
Sweet, salty, creamy and crunchy, these are a decadent dessert mouthful.
Raw almond caramel slice
This slice will keep in the fridge for at least a week, or you can freeze it in pieces to bring out as desired.
Tropical banana cake
Should there be any leftovers of this cake, they will keep for a few days in the fridge.