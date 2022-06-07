Three salty, sweet caramel treats

Whether you are a hardened sweet tooth or an occasional dessert person, it is hard to resist a bit of caramel.

Salted caramel cheesecake bites

Get the recipe here

Sweet, salty, creamy and crunchy, these are a decadent dessert mouthful.

Raw almond caramel slice

Manja Wachsmuth Raw almond caramel slice.

Get the recipe here

This slice will keep in the fridge for at least a week, or you can freeze it in pieces to bring out as desired.

Tropical banana cake

Manja Wachsmuth Tropical banana cake with a salted peanut caramel sauce makes an impressive centrepiece.

Get the recipe here

Should there be any leftovers of this cake, they will keep for a few days in the fridge.