Last minute dinner sorted: Cook lentil chickpea and spinach dahl tonight
We’ve had a basic dahl recipe before, but this one is a bit more jazzed up with extra vegetables and pulses – and shows how versatile a dahl can be. This is still vegan, still cheap, still simple, a little bit different and equally delicious.
I left the instructions for a cucumber raita here because it is nice, but just plain yogurt will go equally well. Likewise, poppadoms are fun, but far from necessary; you could serve with rice, but this curry is so hearty it makes a satisfying meal all on its own.
If you like Last Minute Dinner Sorted, use the link below to sign up for the Dinner Sorted newsletter, for bonus recipes and a handy shopping list delivered to your inbox every Saturday morning.
Lentil chickpea and spinach dahl
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, crushed
3cm fresh ginger, finely grated
2 teaspoons ground turmeric
2 teaspoons ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
¼-½ teaspoon chilli powder, to taste
4 cups liquid vegetable stock
1 cup split red lentils, rinsed
500g pumpkin, peeled and cubed
400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
400g can chopped tomatoes
150g baby spinach leaves
¼ cup chopped fresh coriander, to garnish
Poppadoms, to serve
Cucumber raita
1 small cucumber, coarsely grated and squeezed of excess moisture
¾ cup thick natural yoghurt
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, plus extra to garnish
READ MORE:
* Last minute dinner sorted: Cook comforting red lentil dahl tonight
* Recipe: Moroccan chickpea bowls with courgette bulgur and lavosh
* Recipe: Tikka spiced chicken with Puy lentil dahl from Fresh Start with Nadia Lim
* Spice up your weekend with a comforting baked dahl
Method
Heat oil in a large frying pan set over medium heat.
Add onion and cook for 5 minutes until starting to soften.
Stir in the garlic, ginger, dry spices and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
Pour in the stock and bring to a rolling simmer.
Stir in the lentils, pumpkin, chickpeas and tomatoes and simmer, partially covered, for 20-25 minutes or until the lentils and pumpkin are tender. Season with salt, to taste. Stir in the spinach, to wilt.
Garnish with coriander.
To cook poppadoms without frying in oil, microwave one at a time for 30-60 seconds until puffed and crisp.
Raita: Mix all ingredients together and garnish with some extra mint leaves.
Serve the dahl with cucumber raita and poppadoms on the side.
More last-minute dinners
Quick fish curry. Full recipe here
Beef stroganoff. Full recipe here
Honey sesame chicken drumsticks. Full recipe here