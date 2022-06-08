Last minute dinner sorted: Cook lentil chickpea and spinach dahl tonight

We’ve had a basic dahl recipe before, but this one is a bit more jazzed up with extra vegetables and pulses – and shows how versatile a dahl can be. This is still vegan, still cheap, still simple, a little bit different and equally delicious.

I left the instructions for a cucumber raita here because it is nice, but just plain yogurt will go equally well. Likewise, poppadoms are fun, but far from necessary; you could serve with rice, but this curry is so hearty it makes a satisfying meal all on its own.

Lentil chickpea and spinach dahl

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

3cm fresh ginger, finely grated

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼-½ teaspoon chilli powder, to taste

4 cups liquid vegetable stock

1 cup split red lentils, rinsed

500g pumpkin, peeled and cubed

400g can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

150g baby spinach leaves

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander, to garnish

Poppadoms, to serve

Cucumber raita

1 small cucumber, coarsely grated and squeezed of excess moisture

¾ cup thick natural yoghurt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, plus extra to garnish

Method

Heat oil in a large frying pan set over medium heat.

Add onion and cook for 5 minutes until starting to soften.

Stir in the garlic, ginger, dry spices and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Pour in the stock and bring to a rolling simmer.

Stir in the lentils, pumpkin, chickpeas and tomatoes and simmer, partially covered, for 20-25 minutes or until the lentils and pumpkin are tender. Season with salt, to taste. Stir in the spinach, to wilt.

Garnish with coriander.

To cook poppadoms without frying in oil, microwave one at a time for 30-60 seconds until puffed and crisp.

Raita: Mix all ingredients together and garnish with some extra mint leaves.

Serve the dahl with cucumber raita and poppadoms on the side.

