Pear and dark chocolate pudding recipe
You want to make this. Trust me. Loath as I am to throw around superlatives, this really is the gooey-ist, sauciest, naughtiest chocky pud and since we’re a good few months away from skimpy summer apparel time, I say go for it.
The pears make it healthy. Any tinned fruit will do, really. I say tinned fruit for ease, but use fresh, in season stuff if you fancy.
Just remember to add about two thirds of a cup of sugar syrup to make up for the liquid, otherwise your pud won’t reach peak gooey-ness.
READ MORE:
* Sam Mannering's comforting brown rice congee recipe
* Recipe: Peach cobbler
* Recipe: Pear cobbler
PEAR AND CHOCOLATE PUD
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 45 MINS
SERVES: 4-6
¾ cup self raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 cup sugar
Pinch of salt
2 tbsp good dark cocoa
2 x 400g tinned pears
1-2 tbsp brown sugar
Zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp vanilla paste or essence
2 tbsp butter, melted
1 cup milk
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 180C on fan bake.
-
In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cocoa together, and set aside.
-
Tip the pears and juice out into a bowl and add enough brown sugar to taste - you want it reasonably sweet; it varies a lot so use your judgement. 1-2 tablespoons should suffice. Add the lemon zest and vanilla and set aside.
-
In a large, ovenproof casserole, add the melted butter. Pour the milk into the flour mix and bring together to create a smooth batter. Pour this over the top of the melted butter but don’t mix the two together. Spoon the pears and most of the liquid and zest over the top.
-
Pop into the oven to bake for about 45 minutes, until risen and a little crisp on top, but lovely and saucy underneath. Allow to cool a little before serving with an inordinate amount of runny cream.
Sunday Magazine