Pear and dark chocolate pudding recipe

You want to make this. Trust me. Loath as I am to throw around superlatives, this really is the gooey-ist, sauciest, naughtiest chocky pud and since we’re a good few months away from skimpy summer apparel time, I say go for it.

The pears make it healthy. Any tinned fruit will do, really. I say tinned fruit for ease, but use fresh, in season stuff if you fancy.

Just remember to add about two thirds of a cup of sugar syrup to make up for the liquid, otherwise your pud won’t reach peak gooey-ness.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's comforting brown rice congee recipe

* Recipe: Peach cobbler

* Recipe: Pear cobbler



PEAR AND CHOCOLATE PUD

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 45 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

¾ cup self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp good dark cocoa

2 x 400g tinned pears

1-2 tbsp brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla paste or essence

2 tbsp butter, melted

1 cup milk

METHOD