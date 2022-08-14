Pear and dark chocolate pudding recipe

The pears make it healthy.
Sam Mannering
You want to make this. Trust me. Loath as I am to throw around superlatives, this really is the gooey-ist, sauciest, naughtiest chocky pud and since we’re a good few months away from skimpy summer apparel time, I say go for it.

The pears make it healthy. Any tinned fruit will do, really. I say tinned fruit for ease, but use fresh, in season stuff if you fancy.

Just remember to add about two thirds of a cup of sugar syrup to make up for the liquid, otherwise your pud won’t reach peak gooey-ness.

PEAR AND CHOCOLATE PUD

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 45 MINS

SERVES: 4-6

¾ cup self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp good dark cocoa

2 x 400g tinned pears

1-2 tbsp brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla paste or essence

2 tbsp butter, melted

1 cup milk

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C on fan bake.

  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and cocoa together, and set aside.

  3. Tip the pears and juice out into a bowl and add enough brown sugar to taste - you want it reasonably sweet; it varies a lot so use your judgement. 1-2 tablespoons should suffice. Add the lemon zest and vanilla and set aside.

  4. In a large, ovenproof casserole, add the melted butter. Pour the milk into the flour mix and bring together to create a smooth batter. Pour this over the top of the melted butter but don’t mix the two together. Spoon the pears and most of the liquid and zest over the top.

  5. Pop into the oven to bake for about 45 minutes, until risen and a little crisp on top, but lovely and saucy underneath. Allow to cool a little before serving with an inordinate amount of runny cream.

