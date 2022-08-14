Za'atar roasted chicken thighs with spuds and garlic recipe

Keep an eye out for za’atar spice mix at Middle Eastern grocers or speciality food stores.

Za’atar is a Levantine spice mix found across the Middle East and the top of Africa. A staple of Arab cuisine, the name is also a reference to the key ingredient, otherwise known as Syrian or Lebanese oregano.

Besides oregano, za’atar is usually made up of sumac, sesame seeds and salt, although it changes depending on where you are.

Keep an eye out for it - Alexandra’s is the brand I use, it is excellent. As a seasoning, it is fairly versatile, besides what you see below, it is a very good spice rub for white fish before a quick roast or pan fry.

CHICKEN THIGHS ROASTED WITH SPUDS, GARLIC AND ZA’ATAR

PREP TIME: 15 MINS

COOK TIME: 45 MINS

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS

About 500g boneless chicken thighs

Olive oil

1 lemon

Thumb’s worth of ginger, peeled and grated

2 tsp za’atar

Sea salt and black pepper

4 agria potatoes

Handful of garlic cloves

METHOD