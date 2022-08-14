Za'atar roasted chicken thighs with spuds and garlic recipe
Za’atar is a Levantine spice mix found across the Middle East and the top of Africa. A staple of Arab cuisine, the name is also a reference to the key ingredient, otherwise known as Syrian or Lebanese oregano.
Besides oregano, za’atar is usually made up of sumac, sesame seeds and salt, although it changes depending on where you are.
Keep an eye out for it - Alexandra’s is the brand I use, it is excellent. As a seasoning, it is fairly versatile, besides what you see below, it is a very good spice rub for white fish before a quick roast or pan fry.
CHICKEN THIGHS ROASTED WITH SPUDS, GARLIC AND ZA’ATAR
PREP TIME: 15 MINS
COOK TIME: 45 MINS
SERVES: 4
INGREDIENTS
About 500g boneless chicken thighs
Olive oil
1 lemon
Thumb’s worth of ginger, peeled and grated
2 tsp za’atar
Sea salt and black pepper
4 agria potatoes
Handful of garlic cloves
METHOD
Preheat the oven to 200C on fan bake.
Halve the chicken thighs and combine in a bowl with a glug of oil, the juice from the lemon as well as the squeezed lemons themselves (good for aromatic flavour), the grated ginger, za’atar and a good seasoning of salt and pepper. Mix together well and set aside.
Peel and dice the spuds into 2cm chunks. Rinse them in water several times to remove the starch, then drain and pat dry. Toss in a bit of oil and salt and pepper.
-
Add a glug of oil to a large ovenproof pan or roasting dish and spread the spuds out in a single layer. Follow with the chicken and the lemon. Crush and peel the garlic and scatter over. Pop into the oven to roast for about 45 minutes, until the potatoes are cooked through and the chicken is done. Serve immediately.
