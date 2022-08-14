Caramelised pear upside down cake with toasted coconut recipe

I adore the nutty, earthy flavour of buckwheat flour, which pairs beautifully with the caramelised notes of coconut sugar and gooey pears. You will have no idea that this cake is vegan!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 45 minutes

Ready in time: 2 hours

Serves: 12

For the pears:

2 ripe pears, peeled and cut into 12 segments each

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cinnamon

For the cake:

260g buckwheat flour

140g ground almonds

140g coconut sugar

2 cups almond, oat or coconut milk

⅔ cup light olive oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

For the topping:

1 cup extra thick, plain coconut yoghurt

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

For the decorations:

2 tbsp coconut flakes, toasted

Preheat oven to 180C on fan bake and line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

First make the pears. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the pear slices, coconut sugar, olive oil and cinnamon. Stir everything together to coat the pear slices, and leave to cook until the pears are caramelised, for about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Next, make the cake. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the flour, ground almonds and sugar. Gradually add the milk, oil and vanilla. In a cup, combine the baking soda and vinegar (it will froth up immediately) and add it to the batter. Mix until just incorporated.

Evenly place the cooled pear pieces into the lined tin. Pour over the batter and spread out to the sides.Bake for 45 minutes, or until springy to the touch and a skewer comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

In the meantime, combine the coconut yoghurt with the vanilla.

Once the cake is fully cooled, spread the coconut yoghurt onto it (pear side up). Decorate with a scattering of toasted coconut flakes.

Serve at room temperature.