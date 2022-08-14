Chewy ginger molasses cookies recipes

These cookies are soft, chewy, and perfectly spicy. They come together quickly and are rolled in a ginger sugar for an extra spicy kick. These are a perfect any time cookie, but particularly good when the weather is cold.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 large cookies

225g butter, at room temperature

200g brown sugar

100g granulated sugar

30g molasses or treacle

1 size 8 egg, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

310g plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

4 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ground cardamom

For rolling - 100g sugar and 1 tsp ground ginger, combined

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line 2-3 baking trays with baking paper (you may have to bake these in several batches depending on how many trays your oven can hold).

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using an electric hand mixer, cream the butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and molasses together on high speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla bean paste and mix to combine. Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt and spices in a small bowl. Add to the mixer and mix on low until just combined.

Using a ¼ cup cookie scoop (4 tbsp - or you can roll together two 2 tbsp pieces), scoop balls of dough onto the prepared baking trays. Each ball should weigh about 65g. I like to do 6 on each tray. Roll each ball of dough between your hands to form a ball, then roll in the ginger sugar before placing on the baking sheet. Leave any mixture you are not baking off just yet in the bowl and scoop just before baking.

Bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes or until puffy and set around the edges. Remove from the oven and cool on the pan for 5 minutes - the cookies will deflate slightly as they cool. Transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Repeat the baking process with the remaining cookie dough.