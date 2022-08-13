Beef and swede ragu with gremolata recipe

Time to share one more slow-cooked stew before winter is out. By mid-August I do find myself yearning for the warming days, and especially for the garden to jump back into life.

This has been an unseasonably wet and gloomy winter (at least for the top of the south), with little going on in the garden without the sunshine. Let’s hope spring is unseasonably fine to make up for the wet winter.

Here is a comforting ragu to serve with polenta - or pasta, if preferred. I like to mix up the starch component in meals and polenta is something a little different, and so easy to prepare - quicker than boiling pasta. My recipe for soft polenta is perfect to serve alongside this saucy ragu, or to cut into chips and oven roast.

For slow-cooking, look for well marbled meat that will soften with the low heat. My choice here was shin beef, but rump or chuck steak work just as well. I have also used wild venison rump for this recipe with great results for a richer stew.

READ MORE:

* Pumpkin, red onion and thyme quiche recipe

* Spiced pumpkin and chickpea pilaf recipe

* Banana and sesame loaf with tahini buttercream recipe



Served with soft polenta, this an all round warming winter meal. I like to serve it together in one large dish to scoop from, but you can serve in individual dishes if preferred. The gremolata is not to be missed, it adds some much needed brightness. A small amount goes a long way. You can use any mix of herbs here, even rocket or young kale leaves - I used both along with parsley from the garden.

Beef and swede ragu with gremolata

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 2½ hours

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

For the ragu

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

500g shin beef, rump or chuck steak (can also use venison), cut into 2cm pieces

1 tbsp plain flour (can use gluten-free flour)

Salt and cracked pepper

1 large brown onion (about 200g), roughly chopped

1 large carrot (about 150g), roughly chopped

Half a swede or celeriac (about 250g), peeled and roughly chopped

Sprig of thyme and rosemary

1 bay leaf

2 strips of orange zest

1 glass white wine (or 150ml extra stock)

200ml tomato passata, or canned chopped tomatoes

1 cup (250ml) chicken stock or water

For the gremolata

Large handful (about 100g) herbs and/or greens - parsley, dill, fennel, rocket, kale

1 tbsp capers, rinsed

1 garlic clove, peeled and sliced

Zest and juice of ½ lemon, about 2 tbsp

METHOD

Heat a lidded casserole dish or large saucepan over a moderate heat. Add 1 tbsp of the olive oil, followed by the meat. Sprinkle over the flour and season generously, tossing over the heat to combine. Brown the meat for about 5 minutes then scoop onto a plate. Add the remaining 1 tbsp oil to the dish along with the onion, carrot and swede/celeriac. Season well and saute for 8-10 minutes until softened and beginning to caramelise. Return the meat to the dish/pan. Use a short length of kitchen twine to tie the herbs together. Add to the pan along with the orange zest (I use a peeler to thin peel strips of zest from an orange). Cook over the heat for 1 minute then add the remaining ingredients - white wine, passata and stock/water. Stir to combine, then cover with the lid, lower the heat and cook for about 2 hours until the meat is tender (if using venison it may need to be cooked for 30-60 minutes longer). Remove and compost the bundle of herbs. Prepare the gremolata. On a large chopping board roughly chop the herbs and/or greens. Spoon over the capers, garlic and lemon zest and continue to chop until combined. Scrape into a small bowl and add the lemon juice. Check taste, adding extra lemon juice if needed to balance the flavours. Once the ragu is ready, spread a large dish with soft polenta (recipe below) and spoon over the ragu. Dot with the gremolata and serve with extra greens on the side.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz