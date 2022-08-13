Creamy soft polenta and oven roasted polenta chips

A delicious snack that’s creamy on the inside, satisfyingly crunchy on the outside.

If you haven’t already I encourage you to embrace polenta as a regular starch on the table. It makes a great alternative to pasta or served with my saucy beef and swede ragu. And it can also be cooled then cut into shapes, in this case chips to roast in the oven for a light meal or snack.

Look for the fine grain “quick cook” or “instant” polenta that cooks in 5 minutes, the more coarse polenta needs to cook for 25-30 minutes.

Soft polenta plus oven roasted polenta chips

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes + 25-30 minutes for the oven chips

Serves: 4

READ MORE:

* Beef and swede ragu with gremolata recipe

* Pumpkin, red onion and thyme quiche recipe

* Spicy sesame baked chicken & rice recipe



Ingredients:

3½ cups (875ml) boiling water

½ tsp salt

1 cup (180g) quick cook (instant) polenta

30g butter

Large handful (about 40g) parmesan cheese

For the polenta chips

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

Finely chopped herbs - rosemary, thyme and/or oregano

To make the soft polenta:

Pour the boiling water into a large saucepan and bring it back to the boil. Add the salt and slowly pour in the polenta while whisking to avoid lumps. Continue to whisk the polenta over a low heat for 5 minutes until it is thick. Be careful, the polenta is very hot and if unattended will erupt and splatter - the best advice is to keep gently stirring. It only takes 5 minutes. After this time remove the polenta from the heat and add the butter and parmesan. Whisk until melted and the polenta is soft and creamy. At this stage the polenta can be served hot with a scoop on each plate or as described in the previous recipe.

Nicola Galloway Use any dried herbs your like to infuse flavour into the polenta chips while they bake.

To make oven roasted polenta chips:

Grease a 22x35cm (or thereabouts) dish or tray with olive oil. Cook the polenta following the directions above then immediately pour it into the prepared dish. Smooth the surface and leave to cool completely at room temperature (uncovered). The polenta can now be covered and chilled for up to a day, or proceed as follows. Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C). Grease the base of an oven tray with a generous drizzle of olive oil. Use the tip of a sharp knife to score the now cold polenta into chips, about 1.5cm wide and 8cm long. Use a spatula to scoop out the “chips” and arrange them in a single layer on a large oven tray (use two if needed) - leave a 1-2cm space between each. Drizzle with olive oil and scatter with salt and chopped herbs. Roast for 20 minutes. Then use a metal spatula to carefully flip the chips (they are quite delicate while hot so take your time), and cook for a further 5-10 minutes until golden. Remove from the oven and cool for 10 minutes on the tray (they will be too hot to eat at this stage), then scoop onto a platter and serve. These make a great light meal or snack. I like to serve with a smokey mayo - mix 4 tbsp mayonnaise with 1 tbsp yoghurt or lemon juice, add 1 tsp smoked paprika and a pinch or splash of chilli. Stir to combine and serve alongside the polenta chips.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz