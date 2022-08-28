Black pudding with beans, garlic and parsley recipe

05:00, Aug 28 2022
Chef Sam Mannering won’t hear a bad word against black pudding, thank you.
Sam Mannering
This is a simple, beautiful little supper, and also a very fine breakfast dish with the help of a fried egg or two. I can speak for both.

I won’t hear a bad word against black pudding. If you are indeed making the choice to be a carnivore, at the very least give the animal the respect it deserves by eating the whole thing.

Black pudding, when made well, is a triumph. Auckland’s Grey Lynn Butchers do a fantastic one. L’Authentique do a boudin noir (the French equivalent) that is pretty good too. In any case, visit your local butchers. They deserve your support.

BLACK PUDDING WITH BEANS, GARLIC AND PARSLEY

PREP TIME: 5 MINS

COOK TIME: 10 MINS

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Olive oil

About 300g good black pudding, sliced into 1cm-ish thick rounds

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 x 400g tinned white beans, washed and well drained

Large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

METHOD:

  1. In a frying pan over a moderately high heat, add some oil and let it heat up before adding the black pudding and frying gently on both sides until lovely and crisp on the outside. Remove and set aside.

  2. To the same pan, as it stays on the heat, add the garlic and fry gently for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the drained beans and heat through, making sure nothing burns.

  3. Follow with the chopped parsley and fold through, giving it just enough time to wilt a little. Return the black pudding to the pan and give it a little warm through, before tasting and seasoning well with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Sunday Magazine