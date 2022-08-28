Black pudding with beans, garlic and parsley recipe
This is a simple, beautiful little supper, and also a very fine breakfast dish with the help of a fried egg or two. I can speak for both.
I won’t hear a bad word against black pudding. If you are indeed making the choice to be a carnivore, at the very least give the animal the respect it deserves by eating the whole thing.
Black pudding, when made well, is a triumph. Auckland’s Grey Lynn Butchers do a fantastic one. L’Authentique do a boudin noir (the French equivalent) that is pretty good too. In any case, visit your local butchers. They deserve your support.
READ MORE:
* You should make pastitsio - a kind of Greek lasagne - tonight
* For the love of mince: An unbeatable beef ragu recipe
* Za'atar roasted chicken thighs with spuds and garlic recipe
BLACK PUDDING WITH BEANS, GARLIC AND PARSLEY
PREP TIME: 5 MINS
COOK TIME: 10 MINS
SERVES: 2
INGREDIENTS:
Olive oil
About 300g good black pudding, sliced into 1cm-ish thick rounds
2 cloves of garlic, grated
1 x 400g tinned white beans, washed and well drained
Large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped
Sea salt and black pepper
METHOD:
-
In a frying pan over a moderately high heat, add some oil and let it heat up before adding the black pudding and frying gently on both sides until lovely and crisp on the outside. Remove and set aside.
-
To the same pan, as it stays on the heat, add the garlic and fry gently for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add the drained beans and heat through, making sure nothing burns.
-
Follow with the chopped parsley and fold through, giving it just enough time to wilt a little. Return the black pudding to the pan and give it a little warm through, before tasting and seasoning well with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine