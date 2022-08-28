Black pudding with beans, garlic and parsley recipe

This is a simple, beautiful little supper, and also a very fine breakfast dish with the help of a fried egg or two. I can speak for both.

I won’t hear a bad word against black pudding. If you are indeed making the choice to be a carnivore, at the very least give the animal the respect it deserves by eating the whole thing.

Black pudding, when made well, is a triumph. Auckland’s Grey Lynn Butchers do a fantastic one. L’Authentique do a boudin noir (the French equivalent) that is pretty good too. In any case, visit your local butchers. They deserve your support.

BLACK PUDDING WITH BEANS, GARLIC AND PARSLEY

PREP TIME: 5 MINS

COOK TIME: 10 MINS

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Olive oil

About 300g good black pudding, sliced into 1cm-ish thick rounds

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 x 400g tinned white beans, washed and well drained

Large handful of flat-leafed parsley, roughly chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

METHOD: