Cloudy Kitchen's apple and frangipane galette recipe

A galette has all the components of a pie, but is much easier to put together, and has, in my opinion, the perfect crust to filling ratio.

I made this one with sliced apples - I shingled mine together in a fancy pattern, but just laying them on top of the frangipane filling works great too!

Apple Frangipane Galette

Prep time: 40 minutes, plus chill time for the pastry

Bake time: 30 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

Pie crust (makes enough for two galettes)

375g plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 tsp (8g) sugar

225g cold butter, cut into cubes

240g cold water

1 cup ice

60g apple cider vinegar

Frangipane filling

70g butter, at room temperature

100g sugar

1 size 8 egg (about 50g not including the shell), at room temperature

½ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

100g almond meal / almond flour, sifted

Apple topping

4-5 medium apples, peeled and thinly sliced

Egg wash to finish - 1 egg whisked with 1 tbsp water

Raw sugar to finish (optional)

Method

PIE CRUST

Put flour, salt and sugar into a large bowl. Cut butter into chunks, and add to the flour. Toss lightly to coat. Working quickly, using a pastry blender or your thumb and fingers, cut the butter into the flour mixture until there are only large pea-sized chunks left. You want a few lumps of butter remaining to keep the pastry nice and tender. Combine water, ice and cider vinegar in a bowl. Sprinkle a few tbsp of the ice water into the flour and butter mixture, and using a stiff spatula or your hands, mix in well. Continue adding water a tbsp at a time (I usually start with about 120g liquid, mix that in, then go from there and add additional liquid as needed) until you have a dough that holds together well, but is not too wet. Squeeze together with your fingertips to make a homogenous dough. Shape into a rectangle, Rest in the fridge for one hour. Roll out the dough on a floured surface into a rectangle, fold it in thirds like a letter, then roll again and repeat the folding. Repeat this process one more time. Divide the dough into two pieces, and shape each into a disc by folding the edges under, then shape into a rectangle. Rewrap tightly in plastic, and rest for at least two hours, or preferably overnight, before using. Store pie crust in the fridge for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months. You will only use one of the pieces of dough for this recipe - store the other for another time.

FRANGIPANE FILLING

In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar with either a spatula or a handheld electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the egg and mix well to combine. Add the vanilla and mix to incorporate. Add the almond flour, and fold in with a spatula. Use immediately.

GALETTE ASSEMBLY

Remove one piece of the pie crust from the fridge. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a rectangle approximately 35x28cm. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper. Spread the pie crust with the frangipane, leaving a 5cm border around the edge. Top the frangipane with the sliced apple, shingling the pieces so there is some overlap. Brush the edges of the pie crust with egg wash, and then fold up the galette, adding a little egg wash between the folds on the corners to help them stick to each other. Put the galette in the fridge for 20-30 minutes to chill while you preheat the oven to 190C bake. Brush the galette crust with egg wash, then sprinkle the galette all over with raw sugar. Bake the galette for 35-40 minutes, until the pastry is deep golden brown. If the pastry puffs up in the oven and seems to have formed a bubble, poke the bubble with a knife to help deflate it. Remove the apple galette from the oven and leave on the pan to cool completely. Store the galette lightly covered at room temperature.

Notes: You can store extra pie crust tightly wrapped in plastic in the freezer for up to 3 months. Defrost overnight in the fridge before using.