How to make Boikos, herby little crisp cheese scones

The hardest part of making boikos is waiting for them to cool down before devouring.

These herby, crisp, cheesy, springy little numbers come courtesy of Sarit and Itamar from Honey and Co in London and are a bit like the Bulgarian equivalent of a cheese straw, or a little crisp cheese scone.

They are impossibly moreish. You can flavour them with whatever you like; nigella seeds, paprika, fennel seeds, a bit of chilli. They’ll keep well in an airtight container, but that’s assuming they won’t get eaten first, which is unlikely.

BOUIKOS

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

MAKES: ABOUT 12

INGREDIENTS

50g grated cheddar or parmesan

50g feta, crumbled

Decent pinch of salt

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Handful of flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted

100g flour, plus a little extra for dusting

50g cold butter

2 tbsp sour cream

METHOD