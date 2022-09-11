How to make Boikos, herby little crisp cheese scones

05:00, Sep 11 2022
The hardest part of making boikos is waiting for them to cool down before devouring.
Sam Mannering
These herby, crisp, cheesy, springy little numbers come courtesy of Sarit and Itamar from Honey and Co in London and are a bit like the Bulgarian equivalent of a cheese straw, or a little crisp cheese scone.

They are impossibly moreish. You can flavour them with whatever you like; nigella seeds, paprika, fennel seeds, a bit of chilli. They’ll keep well in an airtight container, but that’s assuming they won’t get eaten first, which is unlikely.

BOUIKOS

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

MAKES: ABOUT 12

INGREDIENTS

50g grated cheddar or parmesan

50g feta, crumbled

Decent pinch of salt

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Handful of flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted

100g flour, plus a little extra for dusting

50g cold butter

2 tbsp sour cream

METHOD

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C on bake function. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated cheddar, feta, salt, spring onion, parsley, cumin and flour and toss lightly together.

  3. Add the butter and sour cream and briskly rub into the flour mix so that everything is only just combined into a soft dough. Take care not to overmix it; all you want to do is bring it together. Do not knead, otherwise the end result will be tough, and not crisp.

  4. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out into a 3cm thick rectangle.

  5. Cut into diamonds or squares (I like diamonds) and transfer to the lined baking tray.

  6. Pop into the middle of the oven to bake for about 10 minutes, then turn the tray around and give them another 6-10 minutes until crisp and lightly golden brown. Keep an eye on them - every oven is different.

  7. Once done, allow to cool on a wire rack before devouring.

Sunday Magazine