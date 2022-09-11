How to make Boikos, herby little crisp cheese scones
These herby, crisp, cheesy, springy little numbers come courtesy of Sarit and Itamar from Honey and Co in London and are a bit like the Bulgarian equivalent of a cheese straw, or a little crisp cheese scone.
They are impossibly moreish. You can flavour them with whatever you like; nigella seeds, paprika, fennel seeds, a bit of chilli. They’ll keep well in an airtight container, but that’s assuming they won’t get eaten first, which is unlikely.
BOUIKOS
PREP TIME: 10 MINS
COOK TIME: 15 MINS
MAKES: ABOUT 12
INGREDIENTS
50g grated cheddar or parmesan
50g feta, crumbled
Decent pinch of salt
2 spring onions, finely chopped
Handful of flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
1 tsp cumin seeds, toasted
100g flour, plus a little extra for dusting
50g cold butter
2 tbsp sour cream
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 220C on bake function. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
-
In a mixing bowl, combine the grated cheddar, feta, salt, spring onion, parsley, cumin and flour and toss lightly together.
-
Add the butter and sour cream and briskly rub into the flour mix so that everything is only just combined into a soft dough. Take care not to overmix it; all you want to do is bring it together. Do not knead, otherwise the end result will be tough, and not crisp.
-
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll out into a 3cm thick rectangle.
-
Cut into diamonds or squares (I like diamonds) and transfer to the lined baking tray.
-
Pop into the middle of the oven to bake for about 10 minutes, then turn the tray around and give them another 6-10 minutes until crisp and lightly golden brown. Keep an eye on them - every oven is different.
-
Once done, allow to cool on a wire rack before devouring.
Sunday Magazine