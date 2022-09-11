Cloudy Kitchen's rice bubble slice recipe

Crispy and delightfully chewy, this slice is perfect for lunch boxes, birthday parties or afternoon tea.

I love a nostalgic treat, and this rice bubble slice ticks all the boxes.

I always forget how easy it is to make, and just how good it is. The key is to make sure that you don’t overcook the sugar and honey mixture - too long and they will be hard and crunchy.

I also like adding a thin layer of hundreds and thousands to the top of the mixture just after pressing it into the pan for a fairy bread rice bubble slice situation!

Rice Bubble Slice

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time

Makes: 16 servings

Ingredients:

150g rice bubbles

180g sugar

180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

60g honey

½ tsp vanilla bean paste, optional

Method: