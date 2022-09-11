Cloudy Kitchen's rice bubble slice recipe
I love a nostalgic treat, and this rice bubble slice ticks all the boxes.
I always forget how easy it is to make, and just how good it is. The key is to make sure that you don’t overcook the sugar and honey mixture - too long and they will be hard and crunchy.
I also like adding a thin layer of hundreds and thousands to the top of the mixture just after pressing it into the pan for a fairy bread rice bubble slice situation!
Rice Bubble Slice
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time
Makes: 16 servings
Ingredients:
150g rice bubbles
180g sugar
180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
60g honey
½ tsp vanilla bean paste, optional
Method:
-
Grease and line a 20cm square pan with baking paper, leaving the paper extending over the sides of the pan to form a sling. Secure with binder clips if desired.
-
Put the rice bubbles into a large bowl.
-
In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the sugar, butter and honey.
-
Put over medium heat and heat, stirring often with a spatula, until the butter melts and the mixture comes to a boil.
-
Reduce the heat slightly and continue to cook the mixture for 2 and a half minutes, stirring with a rubber spatula.
-
Remove from the heat and add the vanilla and mix to combine, then pour the caramel mixture over the rice bubbles.
-
Stir well until the rice bubbles are evenly coated.
-
Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth down with a spatula. If you would like to get it extra flat you can take a piece of parchment paper and use it to flatten down the top surface.
-
Leave the rice bubble slice to set either at room temperature or in the fridge. When it is close to being cool (after about 30-45 minutes), slice into pieces using a sharp knife.
-
Store either in the fridge or at room temperature in an airtight container. Rice bubble slice will keep for a few days but it is best eaten in the first 1-2 days.
