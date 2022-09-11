Cloudy Kitchen's rice bubble slice recipe

05:00, Sep 11 2022
Crispy and delightfully chewy, this slice is perfect for lunch boxes, birthday parties or afternoon tea.
Erin Clarkon
I love a nostalgic treat, and this rice bubble slice ticks all the boxes.

I always forget how easy it is to make, and just how good it is. The key is to make sure that you don’t overcook the sugar and honey mixture - too long and they will be hard and crunchy.

I also like adding a thin layer of hundreds and thousands to the top of the mixture just after pressing it into the pan for a fairy bread rice bubble slice situation!

Rice Bubble Slice

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus cooling time

Makes: 16 servings

Ingredients:

150g rice bubbles

180g sugar

180g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

60g honey

½ tsp vanilla bean paste, optional

Method:

  1. Grease and line a 20cm square pan with baking paper, leaving the paper extending over the sides of the pan to form a sling. Secure with binder clips if desired.

  2. Put the rice bubbles into a large bowl.

  3. In a heavy bottomed saucepan, combine the sugar, butter and honey.

  4. Put over medium heat and heat, stirring often with a spatula, until the butter melts and the mixture comes to a boil.

  5. Reduce the heat slightly and continue to cook the mixture for 2 and a half minutes, stirring with a rubber spatula.

  6. Remove from the heat and add the vanilla and mix to combine, then pour the caramel mixture over the rice bubbles.

  7. Stir well until the rice bubbles are evenly coated.

  8. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and smooth down with a spatula. If you would like to get it extra flat you can take a piece of parchment paper and use it to flatten down the top surface.

  9. Leave the rice bubble slice to set either at room temperature or in the fridge. When it is close to being cool (after about 30-45 minutes), slice into pieces using a sharp knife.

  10. Store either in the fridge or at room temperature in an airtight container. Rice bubble slice will keep for a few days but it is best eaten in the first 1-2 days.

Sunday Magazine