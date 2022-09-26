Food from your backyard: gardeners share their asparagus recipes

Spend some time and effort getting the site right, and your asparagus plants could keep producing fresh tender spears for you each spring for 20 years or more.

Asparagus Goo

Margaret Holliday and her husband Phil live on a lifestyle block in the Moutere area in Tasman. They have been there for eight years now and are still developing the garden.

This recipe was devised and named by Margaret’s mother and Margaret has fond memories of eating it since she was a young child. She has in turn passed it on to her children and grandchildren – and it has remained known as goo, and is delicious served with a crusty sourdough bread.

Makes as much as you like!

Ingredients

Asparagus spears, woody ends trimmed and sliced

Boiled eggs, halved or sliced

Fresh or thawed frozen peas (optional)

White sauce

Potatoes, peeled and sliced

Grated cheese of your choice

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Put the asparagus (tinned if you can’t get fresh), egg and peas in an ovenproof dish and mix through the white sauce. Top with the potato slices, followed by the grated cheese. Bake until the white sauce is bubbling. Pop the dish under the grill at the end to brown the cheese further if desired.

Asian Asparagus & Chicken

Lolita and Keith Jellyman have lived in their suburban Christchurch property for 37 years. They installed a secondhand glasshouse in the garden, and use it to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, chilli, lemongrass and a makrut lime. In raised beds, they grow a wide range of veges, including potatoes, fennel, yacon and kohlrabi.

Lolita and Keith have been enjoying this dish for 20-plus years now, Lolita thinks it might have come from a newspaper. They enjoy it regularly during asparagus season and sometimes substitute asparagus for zucchini out of season.

Serves 4

Ingredients

½ cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon white wine (alternatively, an extra

tablespoon chicken stock or soy sauce)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

500g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, sliced thinly

2 tablespoons oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

500g asparagus spears, woody ends trimmed

2 tablespoons cornflour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

Method

To serve: cooked white rice and toasted sesame seeds

Combine the chicken stock, wine and soy sauce in a cup and set aside.

Heat the oil in a pan or wok and stir-fry the asparagus with half the garlic and a little water for 3 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Add the chicken and the remaining garlic to the pan and stir-fry until the chicken is golden brown and almost cooked through. Add the chicken stock mixture and cook, covered, for 2-3 minutes. Add the asparagus back to the pan along with the cornflour, salt, pepper and sugar and allow the sauce to heat through and thicken.

Serve on a bed of white rice with sesame seeds sprinkled on top.

Toasted Cheesy Asparagus Rolls

Chris Constable has lived in her Karori home since the mid-70s. She describes her small garden as “bitsy”, with most of her veges grown in buckets and pots. She doesn’t grow asparagus but that’s no bother as tinned asparagus works just as well in this recipe, she says.

She developed the recipe herself – a souped-up version of the traditional asparagus roll – because she often pre-makes dishes when going somewhere and these keep so much longer than the standard asparagus rolls.

Makes as many as you like!

Ingredients

Beaten eggs

Grated cheese (Chris uses cheddar and parmesan)

Thin sliced white bread, crusts removed if desired

Cream cheese

Spring onion greens, chopped

Cooked bacon bits

Asparagus spears, woody ends trimmed

Method

Preheat the oven to 350C.

Put the beaten eggs in one shallow bowl and the grated cheese in a second.

Spread each slice of bread with cream cheese and sprinkle with spring onion greens and bacon bits, pressing them lightly into the cream cheese. Put an asparagus spear diagonally on each slice bread at one corner and roll up. Cut in half. Dip each roll in the beaten egg, allow the excess to run off, then dip in the grated cheese. Put on a baking tray (lined with baking paper) and bake for 20 minutes or until the bread is crisp.

Bacon-wrapped Asparagus

Kristen Barry is studying horticulture at Otago Polytechnic via distance learning and lives in a quarter-acre block in urban New Plymouth with husband Mike and kids, Adelyn, 7, and Oliver, 11. They’ve been there five years now and have developed the land to feed themselves with a large vege garden, chickens, beehives and an orchard.

Barry put in about 20 ‘Pacific Challenger’ asparagus crowns four years ago and last year was their first really productive year. She has found that mulching deeply once the fronds die off in winter seems to be the best way to combat weeds, as well as giving the crowns a good feed of organic matter.

Makes 8 wrapped spears

Ingredients

400g asparagus spears (see tip), woody ends trimmed

½ tablespoon avocado or olive oil

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

8 slices bacon (see tip)

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Toss the asparagus spears in the oil, spices and a pinch of salt. Take a couple of asparagus spears and wrap the bacon around it without overlapping. Put the asparagus bundle on a baking tray or dish with the ends of the bacon face down so the bundle doesn’t unravel. Repeat until all of them are wrapped up.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the bacon is nicely browned and the asparagus is cooked to your liking.

Tip Thin spears of asparagus will cook more quickly than thick spears. Try to use asparagus with uniform thickness so they cook evenly. Use thinly sliced bacon so it cooks in about the same time as it takes for the asparagus to roast.