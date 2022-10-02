5 kitschy and delicious finger sandwiches to make

Chef Sam Mannering is embracing picnic season with five recipes for jolly little finger sandwiches.

No matter if they are traditionally English, or have an Italian spin, finger sandwiches are one of life’s true joys. Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering shares his favourite club sandwich ideas, just in time for picnic season.

Out of all the feedback and messages I get, (never stop, by the way, it is always hugely appreciated), there is one subject that comes up incessantly: the question of what makes a good club or finger sandwich.

I think it’s important to recap the basics every now and then, and so here are a few gentle reminders and ideas on what makes, in my opinion, a jolly good wee sandwich.

We have the Victorians to thank for finger sandwiches. Apparently, dainty little cucumber sandwiches were dreamed up during the Raj, as a way of dealing with the heat. As time went on, fillings became more imaginative.

Egg and chive, terribly daring. Roast beef and horseradish. Smoked salmon and cream cheese. Gosh, how out the door. By the 1920s, the little finger sandwich craze was in full swing. The Italians, predictably, took what was a good thing, and made it somehow better still, calling them tramezzini - an “in between” snack.

Harry’s Bar, the famed Venice haunt, popularised tramezzini with a distinctive hump in the middle, echoing, it is said, the distinctive Venetian bridge. All very cute. Their classic, the egg and anchovy, is one of my absolute favourites. I’ve always wanted to open a tramezzini bar here - should I?

Make sure your bread is as fresh as can be, and once they are made, cover with a damp tea towel or cloth, to prevent them from drying out. As much as I hate to admit it, the basic fluffy white bread, thicker cut, is the thing to use.

Wholegrain to mix it up every now and then, but it has to be fairly thick, not the sandwich stuff. On that note - use an electric bread knife, if you have one. That way you don’t risk squashing them down when you cut them.

Perhaps what I love about them the most is that they can be dressed up or down - as good with a cup of tea for a simple mid-morning or afternoon snack, as they are with a glass of bubbles or a crisp white. Below are a few of my favourites; just in time for picnic season.

EGG AND CHIVE

Makes: 16

Sometimes the simplest things are the best. Boil 6 eggs for 6 minutes then run under cold water. Peel and pop into a bowl.

Chop up roughly using a spoon, with a blob of mayo, a large handful of finely chopped chives, and some sea salt and black pepper.

Butter 16 slices of bread with the crusts removed, then layer eight with the egg mix. Pop the tops on, cut in half and serve.

TUNA, HERB AND CUCUMBER TRAMEZZINI

Makes: 8

Take 300g tinned tuna and combine with a spoonful of mayo or aioli, a good handful of finely chopped flat-leafed parsley, a bit of lemon zest and salt and pepper to taste.

Take the crusts off 8 slices of white sandwich bread and spread a thin layer of aioli or mayo over the top.

Add a layer of very thinly sliced cucumber to four of them, and then top with about a tbsp of tuna in the middle, ensuring a gap around the edges.

Top with the remaining bread, pinch down the edges firmly to seal and then cut in half and serve.

EGG AND ANCHOVY TRAMEZZINI

Makes: 8

Remove the crusts from 8 slices of white bread and then lightly butter. Lay down 3-4 anchovy fillets on four of the slices. Boil 6 eggs for 6 minutes and then run under a cold tap.

Peel and thinly slice, then layer on top of the anchovy fillets, making sure there is a gap around the outside. Top with the remaining buttered bread and pinch down the sides firmly. Halve and serve.

ASPARAGUS ROLLS

Makes: 16

Blanch 16 trimmed asparagus spears for 60 seconds, then run under cold water.

Remove the crusts from 8 slices of thick white or wholegrain sandwich bread, then spread soft butter or mayo over the top of each.

Top and tail pairs of asparagus and run them on the diagonal, corner to corner. Season the asparagus and bread well with salt and pepper, and follow with a little finely grated lemon zest.

Roll up on the diagonal and cut in half through the middle. Keep under a damp cloth or tea towel unless serving immediately.

CHICKEN, PARSLEY, CELERY AND WALNUT TRAMEZZINI

Makes: 16

Take about 200g roast chicken and finely chop. Combine in a bowl with 1 finely chopped stick of celery, a handful of finely chopped walnuts, and a handful of finely chopped flat-leafed parsley.

Add a little lemon zest, two spoonfuls of mayo and enough salt and pepper to taste. Remove the crusts from 16 slices of fresh white or wholegrain bread.

Spread the mixture out on to 8, leaving a gap around the edge. Pop the other slices on top and pinch firmly around the edges.