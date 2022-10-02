Cloudy Kitchen's brownie peanut caramel slice recipe

This recipe combines two of my favourite things - brownies and caramel slice.

It has a fudgy brownie base, then is topped with a chewy peanut caramel, and finished with a super smooth chocolate topping. It is sweet, salty, and incredibly delicious.

Prep time: 45 minutes, plus chilling time

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 8-12 servings

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's squiggle slice

* Cloudy Kitchen's peanut butter brownie slice

* Recipe: Salted chocolate & caramel brownie tart



60g dark chocolate, chopped

40g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

10g Dutch process or regular cocoa, sifted if lumpy

1 size 8 egg, at room temperature

30g neutral oil (such as sunflower, canola or grapeseed)

65g white sugar

25g brown sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

30g plain flour

Pinch of salt

100g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

280g sweetened condensed milk

130g brown sugar

35g golden syrup

1/4 tsp salt

¼ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

125g roasted salted peanuts, coarsely chopped

100g chopped dark chocolate

18g neutral oil

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23x13cm loaf pan, leaving the baking paper extending over the sides to help remove later. If you are worried about it sticking, use two pieces so all edges of the pan are covered with baking paper. Secure with binder clips if desired.

In a small heatproof bowl over a double boiler (make sure the water does not touch the bowl), or in a heatproof bowl in the microwave, melt together the chocolate and butter. I used the microwave and did it in 15 second increments, stirring after each. Mix until the chocolate is melted and the butter is incorporated. Remove from heat, add cocoa and mix well to combine.

In a medium bowl, combine egg, oil, white sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Whisk well until thickened and slightly lighter in colour. Add cooled chocolate mixture and mix until incorporated.

Add flour and salt and mix with a rubber spatula until combined.