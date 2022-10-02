Cloudy Kitchen's brownie peanut caramel slice recipe
This recipe combines two of my favourite things - brownies and caramel slice.
It has a fudgy brownie base, then is topped with a chewy peanut caramel, and finished with a super smooth chocolate topping. It is sweet, salty, and incredibly delicious.
Brownie Caramel Slice
Prep time: 45 minutes, plus chilling time
Bake time: 30 minutes
Makes: 8-12 servings
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's squiggle slice
* Cloudy Kitchen's peanut butter brownie slice
* Recipe: Salted chocolate & caramel brownie tart
INGREDIENTS:
Brownie layer
60g dark chocolate, chopped
40g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
10g Dutch process or regular cocoa, sifted if lumpy
1 size 8 egg, at room temperature
30g neutral oil (such as sunflower, canola or grapeseed)
65g white sugar
25g brown sugar
¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
30g plain flour
Pinch of salt
Caramel layer
100g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
280g sweetened condensed milk
130g brown sugar
35g golden syrup
1/4 tsp salt
¼ tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
125g roasted salted peanuts, coarsely chopped
Chocolate topping
100g chopped dark chocolate
18g neutral oil
METHOD:
BROWNIE LAYER
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23x13cm loaf pan, leaving the baking paper extending over the sides to help remove later. If you are worried about it sticking, use two pieces so all edges of the pan are covered with baking paper. Secure with binder clips if desired.
-
In a small heatproof bowl over a double boiler (make sure the water does not touch the bowl), or in a heatproof bowl in the microwave, melt together the chocolate and butter. I used the microwave and did it in 15 second increments, stirring after each. Mix until the chocolate is melted and the butter is incorporated. Remove from heat, add cocoa and mix well to combine.
-
In a medium bowl, combine egg, oil, white sugar, brown sugar and vanilla. Whisk well until thickened and slightly lighter in colour. Add cooled chocolate mixture and mix until incorporated.
-
Add flour and salt and mix with a rubber spatula until combined.
-
Transfer to the prepared pan, and smooth out. Bang the pan on the counter several times to get it as flat as possible. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until the brownie looks set. Remove from oven and, if desired, using a second loaf pan or the bottom of a drinking glass, gently press the brownie down if it has puffed up. Leave to cool completely in the pan.
PEANUT CARAMEL LAYER
-
Put butter in a medium saucepan, and put over medium heat. Cook until melted and then continue to cook, swirling the pan often, until the butter foams and turns golden brown and nutty - about 3-4 minutes. Weigh out 70g of the brown butter and set aside until you are ready to make the caramel. The larger initial quantity of butter in the recipe is to account for moisture loss when browning butter.
-
Put the 70g brown butter, sweetened condensed milk, brown sugar and golden syrup in a heavy bottomed saucepan. Have your vanilla, salt and peanuts nearby ready to add.
-
Put the pan over a medium heat and stir until melted, then cook, stirring constantly with a whisk or rubber spatula (I like to use a whisk then switch to the rubber spatula), until the mixture registers 105C on a candy thermometer. Watch the bottom carefully to avoid the mixture catching, turning down the heat if needed or removing the caramel from the heat, stirring well, then returning.
-
Once the caramel has reached the correct temperature, remove from the heat, and add vanilla and salt. Mix to incorporate, then add peanuts and mix to combine. Pour caramel over the cooled brownie base and smooth off by shaking the pan and using an offset spatula if needed. Transfer to the fridge to set for 1-1½ hours or until you can no longer feel heat in it.
CHOCOLATE TOPPING LAYER
-
Melt together chocolate and oil in a small heatproof bowl in 15 second increments in the microwave, or over a double boiler. Mix until totally smooth.
-
Remove the pan from the fridge or freezer and pour chocolate over caramel filling. Tilt the pan to cover the filling evenly with the chocolate. Bang the pan a few times on the counter to remove bubbles.
-
Put the pan in the fridge and leave to chill for about an hour, or until completely set.
-
Use the parchment overhang to remove the bars from the pan. Cut into pieces using a sharp knife, wiping between cuts.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge.
Sunday Magazine