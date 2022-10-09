The Caker's Swedish rye cookies recipe
This foolproof recipe, which is wonderfully easy to remember, makes traditional Swedish cookies. They aren’t too sweet and are shortbread-ike in flavour. I adapted this recipe from 101 Cookbooks.
Swedish rye cookies
Prep time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Bake time: 8 minutes
Makes: about 24 cookies
Ingredients
For the cookies:
110g cream cheese, room temperature
110g unsalted butter, room temperature
110g caster sugar
120g rye flour
120g whole wheat pastry flour
½ tsp fine grain sea salt
For topping with:
2 tbsp icing sugar
Directions
Line 2 baking trays with baking paper.
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese by itself until light and fluffy, and then add the butter and continue beating.
Add in the sugar and mix until well incorporated. Gradually add in the flours and stop the mixer once just combined, being careful not to overmix.
Between 2 sheets of baking paper, roll the dough out to 0.5cm thickness and then place in the fridge for at least an hour.
Preheat the oven to 170C fan bake.
Using 2 glasses or cookie cutters, one about 7cm in diameter, the other about 3cm in diameter, cut the dough out into as many donut shapes as you can get.
Place each cookie onto the prepared baking trays, about 3cm apart.
-
Bake for about 8 minutes, or until the cookies are golden around the edges.
Allow the cookies to sit for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Once they are completely cool, dust them with some icing sugar.
Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
