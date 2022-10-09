Rhubarb and orange trifle recipe

Rhubarb is still very good this time of year – get stewing!

This is a tiramisu that thinks it’s a trifle… or perhaps it’s a trifle that thinks it’s a tiramisu, I’m not quite sure (never thought I’d be getting all existential about cream-based desserts).

Either way, I have a heavy obsession with both. Recently a friend expressed her enthusiasm for “wet food”. I’m uncomfortable with the term, but couldn’t agree more with the sentiment.

Trifle is, in my opinion, a perfect food. Easy to eat, easy to make, easy to throw (I always think of the food fight in Hook).

Some of you will be questioning how I dare muck around with such a classic. Well, as much as I love the boozy kick of a good tiramisu, sometimes it’s less than ideal to be caffeinated up to the eyeballs at the end of a long dinner.

The rhubarb is still very good at this time of year. Stew up a big pan of it and shove in jars to put on your porridge or ice cream. Or, of course, on this.

RHUBARB AND ORANGE TRIFLE

PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 20 MINUTES

SERVES: 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

Bunch of rhubarb, trimmed and cleaned

3-4 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla paste

250g sour cream

200ml cream

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp sherry

Zest of 1 lemon

2 cups of good orange juice

200g savoiardi or ladyfinger biscuits

METHOD: