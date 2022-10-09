Rhubarb and orange trifle recipe
This is a tiramisu that thinks it’s a trifle… or perhaps it’s a trifle that thinks it’s a tiramisu, I’m not quite sure (never thought I’d be getting all existential about cream-based desserts).
Either way, I have a heavy obsession with both. Recently a friend expressed her enthusiasm for “wet food”. I’m uncomfortable with the term, but couldn’t agree more with the sentiment.
Trifle is, in my opinion, a perfect food. Easy to eat, easy to make, easy to throw (I always think of the food fight in Hook).
Some of you will be questioning how I dare muck around with such a classic. Well, as much as I love the boozy kick of a good tiramisu, sometimes it’s less than ideal to be caffeinated up to the eyeballs at the end of a long dinner.
The rhubarb is still very good at this time of year. Stew up a big pan of it and shove in jars to put on your porridge or ice cream. Or, of course, on this.
RHUBARB AND ORANGE TRIFLE
PREP TIME: 30 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 20 MINUTES
SERVES: 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
Bunch of rhubarb, trimmed and cleaned
3-4 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla paste
250g sour cream
200ml cream
2 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp sherry
Zest of 1 lemon
2 cups of good orange juice
200g savoiardi or ladyfinger biscuits
METHOD:
-
Chop up the rhubarb and put in a saucepan with the sugar and vanilla over a moderate heat. Cook gently, stirring occasionally, for 15-20 minutes until the rhubarb has broken down into a sort of compote. Carefully taste and add more sugar if necessary. A bit of lemon zest wouldn’t go amiss either. Remove from the heat and allow to cool completely.
-
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the sour cream, cream, sugar, sherry and lemon zest until lovely and thick. Taste and add more sugar if you feel the need, then set aside a moment.
-
Pour the orange juice into a bowl. Dunk the savoiardi biscuits, a couple at a time, into the juice for a few seconds, then arrange in a single layer on a large, flat platter. Spoon any remaining juice over the top of the biscuits.
-
Spread the cream mixture over the top, followed by the cooled rhubarb mix. Cover and pop into the fridge to chill and set for at least an hour or so, before serving.
Sunday Magazine