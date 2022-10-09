Braised spring lamb with sherry and wee carrots recipe

I’m cautiously advocating that it’s lazy outdoor Sunday lunch weather again. Might be a little optimistic of me, but heigh-ho; I’m just grateful for warmer weather.

Contrary to perception, there aren’t many ingredients to play around with in early spring. I see it more as an opportunity to rework and lighten winter dishes.

I know we’re all sick to death of anything slow cooked, with gravies, reductions and rich sauces definitely back on the shelf until next autumn; but a gentle braise, with a herby, steadying, but ultimately very light broth, is just the ticket.

Use sherry or madeira, otherwise, any kind of sweet wine will do.

BRAISE OF SPRING LAMB WITH SHERRY AND WEE CARROTS

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 3 HOURS

SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

1 leg of lamb, boned or partially boned

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1 bulb of garlic, halved widthways

3 brown anchovy fillets, finely chopped

3 shallots, peeled and halved lengthways

Small handful of flat-leafed parsley, stalks included

Couple of bay leaves

A few sprigs of rosemary

1 lemon, halved

Large handful of baby carrots, scrubbed

2 cups inexpensive sherry or sweet marsala wine

Small handful of flat-leafed parsley leaves, roughly chopped

METHOD: