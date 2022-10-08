Carrot cake with spiced cream cheese icing recipe
Let’s take a moment to talk about carrots. Available all year round, but I believe it is the spring harvested carrots that taste the best. If you are lucky enough to find a bunch of spring carrots, opt for these, but larger carrots would also work fine.
Carrots may not be the most sought after vegetable in our shopping baskets but I can guarantee, along with possibly onions and potatoes, the majority of us buy them on a regular basis.
Why not make something special this weekend with this celebratory carrot cake, or a bean salad that is transformed with sweet roasted carrots.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Parsnip & carrot cake with walnuts & ginger
* Recipe: Spiced parsnip cake with vanilla mascarpone icing
* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's sugar-free courgette, honey and walnut cake
With my new cookbook, The Homemade Table, coming out this week it is a good enough reason to celebrate with cake. Invariably, if I ask my whānau what type of birthday (or celebration) cake they would like, carrot cake is often at the top of the list. So carrot cake it is.
In this version I focus on the carrot and spice being the heroes, without additions such as walnuts - although you could add ½ cup chopped walnuts if you like. I have also added grated apple, similar to adding crushed pineapple in a way, since I had some lonely apples in the fruit bowl. (End of season apples are not appealing for lunchboxes it seems.)
I decorated the cake with edible flowers - plum blossom petals and calendula - crushed walnuts would also be a nice garnish.
Carrot cake with spiced cream cheese icing
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 35-40 minutes
Serves: 10
Ingredients
Carrot cake:
⅔ cup (100g) brown sugar, packed
3 free-range eggs
150ml light olive oil (or use a neutral-flavoured oil)
1 cup (150g) finely grated carrot*, firmly packed
1 small apple (about 150g), grated
1 cup (150g) plain flour (can use spelt or gluten-free flour mix)
½ cup (70g) wholemeal flour or extra plain flour (use buckwheat or sorghum for gluten-free)
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp mixed spice
Pinch of salt
Spiced cream cheese icing:
250g cream cheese
2 tbsp golden syrup or maple syrup
2 tbsp icing sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
Edible flowers - calendula, borage, blossoms - to decorate
Method
Preheat the oven to 170C (fan 150C). Line and grease a 22cm wide cake tin.
-
In a large mixing bowl whisk together the sugar and eggs until creamy. A bit of elbow grease is required here, whisking for at least 1 minute to dissolve the sugar.
-
Add the oil and whisk again to emulsify. Mix through the grated carrot and apple. *A note on the grated carrot, I peel them first then use the small holes on my grater to finely grate. The smaller pieces of carrot will cook better into the cake. It takes a little more effort but it is worth it for a tender crumb.
-
In a separate bowl combine the flours, baking powder, spices and salt and whisk to combine and aerate. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and use a spatula to fold together.
-
Scoop the batter into the prepared tin, give it a little jiggle to settle the batter evenly and place into the oven. Bake for 35-40 minutes until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Remove from the tin and cool on a rack.
-
Make the icing. Place the cream cheese, syrup, icing sugar and cinnamon into a stand mixer (or use a handheld beater and a large bowl). Use the paddle attachment to mix on a medium speed for 1-2 minutes until smooth. Dollop onto the cake and spread out to the sides.
-
Decorate with edible flowers or crushed walnuts. Cut into wedges and serve. Store leftover cake in a sealed container and consume within 3 days.
Your Weekend