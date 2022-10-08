Carrot cake with spiced cream cheese icing recipe

Sweet, spring harvested carrots are the best – why not transform them into this celebratory cake?

Let’s take a moment to talk about carrots. Available all year round, but I believe it is the spring harvested carrots that taste the best. If you are lucky enough to find a bunch of spring carrots, opt for these, but larger carrots would also work fine.

Carrots may not be the most sought after vegetable in our shopping baskets but I can guarantee, along with possibly onions and potatoes, the majority of us buy them on a regular basis.

Why not make something special this weekend with this celebratory carrot cake, or a bean salad that is transformed with sweet roasted carrots.

With my new cookbook, The Homemade Table, coming out this week it is a good enough reason to celebrate with cake. Invariably, if I ask my whānau what type of birthday (or celebration) cake they would like, carrot cake is often at the top of the list. So carrot cake it is.

In this version I focus on the carrot and spice being the heroes, without additions such as walnuts - although you could add ½ cup chopped walnuts if you like. I have also added grated apple, similar to adding crushed pineapple in a way, since I had some lonely apples in the fruit bowl. (End of season apples are not appealing for lunchboxes it seems.)

I decorated the cake with edible flowers - plum blossom petals and calendula - crushed walnuts would also be a nice garnish.

Carrot cake with spiced cream cheese icing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 35-40 minutes

Serves: 10

Ingredients

Carrot cake:

⅔ cup (100g) brown sugar, packed

3 free-range eggs

150ml light olive oil (or use a neutral-flavoured oil)

1 cup (150g) finely grated carrot*, firmly packed

1 small apple (about 150g), grated

1 cup (150g) plain flour (can use spelt or gluten-free flour mix)

½ cup (70g) wholemeal flour or extra plain flour (use buckwheat or sorghum for gluten-free)

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp mixed spice

Pinch of salt

Spiced cream cheese icing:

250g cream cheese

2 tbsp golden syrup or maple syrup

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Edible flowers - calendula, borage, blossoms - to decorate

Method

Preheat the oven to 170C (fan 150C). Line and grease a 22cm wide cake tin.