Make-your-own sushi cones with sesame tofu recipe

Temaki sushi is a crowd pleaser: everyone can make their own at the table with more or less of the fillings they like.

Sushi is a firm favourite, although I tend to make sushi bowls more often - essentially the components of sushi served in a bowl. Recently I have (re) discovered hand-rolled sushi cones - or temaki sushi.

As the weather warms I tend towards deconstructed type meals such as burgers or falafel wraps. This way the initial prep time is reduced and everyone can make their own at the table with more or less of the fillings they like.

The ingredient list is quite long for this recipe but don’t worry too much if you don’t have all the Japanese pantry ingredients. The main focus is the rice, nori (seaweed sheets) and soy sauce. The rest can be swapped in and out, although it may not be quite as authentic sometimes we have to make do with what we have.

Even the sesame tofu, I know it is not everyone’s favourite, can be swapped out for leftover roasted chicken, grilled salmon, thin omelette, or focus on fresh vegetables.

Make-your-own sushi cones with sesame tofu

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Sushi rice

1¼ (250g) cups sushi rice (or use medium-grain white rice)

1½ (375ml) cups cold water

1½ tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp mirin (sweet rice wine) - optional

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

Sesame tofu

300g block of tofu, cut into 1cm slices

Mild tasting oil for cooking

1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

3 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp cornflour or tapioca flour

To serve

Selection of fresh vegetables, cut into thin strips, e.g. cucumber, carrot, capsicum, snow peas

Bean sprouts

Avocado slices

6-8 nori sheets, cut into quarters

Soy sauce or tamari

Wasabi

Method:

1. Put the sushi rice into a saucepan and cover with cold water, set aside to soak for 10-15 minutes (if you have time) then rinse thoroughly in a sieve - this is an important step to remove the excess starch.

2. Put the rice back into the saucepan and add the 1½ cups of cold water. Cover with a lid and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 10-12 minutes until “tunnels” appear in the rice. Remove from the heat and leave to steam, covered, for 10-15 minutes. Tip into a shallow bowl to cool a little.

3. Make the sushi vinegar by combining the vinegar, mirin if using, sugar and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer then remove from the heat. Sprinkle over the cooling rice.

4. At the same time as preparing the rice, marinate the tofu. Put the sliced tofu onto a plate and drizzle with soy sauce. Set aside to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

5.Prepare the selection of vegetables and arrange them on a large platter. Keep chilled if prepared ahead of time.

6. Once the rice is cooling, cook the tofu. Scatter the sesame seeds and cornflour or tapioca onto a plate. Roll the tofu pieces in the mixture to evenly coat.

7. Heat a large frying pan over a moderate to high heat. Add a thin slick of oil and cook the tofu in batches for about 3-4 minutes on each side until golden. Transfer to a serving plate and cut each piece of tofu in half lengthways.

8. Arrange the table with the now warm rice, sliced vegetables, tofu, quartered nori sheets and soy sauce and wasabi to serve. To make a sushi cone add a tbsp of rice to a square of nori. Top with chosen fillings, add a splash of soy sauce and dot of wasabi (if you like) then roll into a cone. That is it, enjoy.