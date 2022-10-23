Cloudy Kitchen's M&M cookie bars recipe

Super easy M&M cookie bars are thick and chewy, and loaded with M&Ms and chocolate chunks.

I never really got into the Halloween spirit when I lived in the United States, but I certainly won’t say no to adding candy to cookies.

These M&M cookie bars have an egg yolk cookie base, and you can use any chocolate candy you like in them - Jaffas also work particularly well.

M&M cookie bars

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 25 minutes

Makes: 12 servings

Ingredients:

100g unsalted, melted and cooled (re-weigh after melting and add a little extra butter if needed)

120g brown sugar

45g white sugar

2 large egg yolks, at room temperature (about 45g egg yolks)

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

135g plain flour

¼ tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

180g M&Ms plus a few more for the tops if you like

85g dark chocolate, chopped

Method: