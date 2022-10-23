Cloudy Kitchen's M&M cookie bars recipe
I never really got into the Halloween spirit when I lived in the United States, but I certainly won’t say no to adding candy to cookies.
These M&M cookie bars have an egg yolk cookie base, and you can use any chocolate candy you like in them - Jaffas also work particularly well.
M&M cookie bars
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 25 minutes
Makes: 12 servings
Ingredients:
100g unsalted, melted and cooled (re-weigh after melting and add a little extra butter if needed)
120g brown sugar
45g white sugar
2 large egg yolks, at room temperature (about 45g egg yolks)
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
135g plain flour
¼ tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
180g M&Ms plus a few more for the tops if you like
85g dark chocolate, chopped
Method:
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 20cm nonstick baking tray, leaving the baking paper extending over the sides to form a sling. Secure with binder clips if desired.
-
In a medium bowl, combine the melted butter, brown sugar, white sugar, egg yolks and vanilla. Whip well with a whisk or a handheld electric mixer until the mixture has thickened and lightened in colour slightly.
-
Add the flour, baking powder and salt, and mix to combine with a spatula until just a few streaks remain.
-
Add in the M&Ms and chopped chocolate and mix to incorporate with a spatula.
-
Press the dough into the prepared pan, smoothing down with an offset spatula. Add a few extra M&Ms to the top of the cookie if desired.
-
Bake the cookie bars for 20-22 minutes, until the top of the cookie is golden brown and set and the edges have started to firm up slightly. If you would like the edges of your cookie bar to be crispy, bake for a little longer.
-
Remove the cookie bars from the oven and leave to cool in the pan on a wire rack. Remove from the pan using the baking paper sling. Cut into pieces using a sharp knife.
-
Store cookie bars in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
