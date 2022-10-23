Sam Mannering's steak tartare recipe

“Like many venerable dishes, it is more adaptable than it seems. Make it your own.”

Tartare is a questionable reference to the Mongol warriors who, or so the French thought in the swinging 1300s, would gallop about with saddlebags full of raw meat (the riding was thought to tenderise it).

This is, of course, nonsense. It is interesting to note that the resourceful Mongolians did use raw meat for preventing saddle sores from further exacerbating. I’ve never tried it myself.

Growing up, steak tartare was one of those impossibly adult, glamorous dishes that 5-year-old me could only view with a mixture of fascination and morbid horror. I recall a Mr Bean sketch that did little to help.

I was still fairly young when I finally bit the bullet and tried the minute forkful that my mother was offering, and still remember the astonishment at how delicious it was, the unexpected delight. It is, perhaps, my favourite beef preparation. And that is a big call.

Make sure your beef is good. Make sure it is chilled. Add a little Tabasco, if you like. Drop an egg into the mix, if you like. I prefer the recipe below, with the yolk acting as a sort of sauce.

Like many venerable dishes, it is more adaptable than it seems. Make it your own.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's Taramasalata (smoked fish dip) recipe

* Recipe: Beef Stroganov

* Recipe: Pan-fried fish with cos, tartare and crispy capers



STEAK TARTARE

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: nada

SERVES: 2-4 as a nibble, 1 as a main

Ingredients:

About 200g beef eye fillet, trimmed

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tbsp capers, finely chopped

1 tbsp cornichons, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1 egg yolk

Method: