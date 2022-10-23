Beef tataki with spring onion oil recipe

Beef tataki makes a delicious entrée, or with a bit of steamed rice on the side, can be the main event itself.

Tataki is a Japanese cooking method where there is just the briefest amount of searing on the outside of a piece of meat or fish.

It is thought to have originated in Southern Japan in the 19th century, where, curiously enough, locals adopted the process of grilling meat from visiting Europeans who were stationed there. Typically enough, as seems to be the way, the Japanese took something and made it far superior.

About 15 years ago it was absolutely all the rage in restaurants, to this day it remains one of those things that leaps out at me on a menu.

Use yellowfin tuna instead of beef, if that’s your jam. Either way, this is a damn delicious way of starting a meal, or with a bit of steamed rice on the side, can be the main event itself. Just make sure your beef or tuna is well trimmed of any sinew.

READ MORE:

* Sam Mannering's steak tartare recipe

* Recipe: Korean beef bulgogi stew

* Recipe: A quick vegan mapo tofu



BEEF TATAKI WITH SPRING ONION OIL

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

SERVES: 2-4

INGREDIENTS:

300g beef eye fillet, trimmed

½ cup light soy sauce

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

4 spring onions, ends removed and finely sliced

½ cup grapeseed or vegetable oil

½ cup olive oil

METHOD: