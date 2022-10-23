Beef tataki with spring onion oil recipe
Tataki is a Japanese cooking method where there is just the briefest amount of searing on the outside of a piece of meat or fish.
It is thought to have originated in Southern Japan in the 19th century, where, curiously enough, locals adopted the process of grilling meat from visiting Europeans who were stationed there. Typically enough, as seems to be the way, the Japanese took something and made it far superior.
About 15 years ago it was absolutely all the rage in restaurants, to this day it remains one of those things that leaps out at me on a menu.
Use yellowfin tuna instead of beef, if that’s your jam. Either way, this is a damn delicious way of starting a meal, or with a bit of steamed rice on the side, can be the main event itself. Just make sure your beef or tuna is well trimmed of any sinew.
BEEF TATAKI WITH SPRING ONION OIL
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES
SERVES: 2-4
INGREDIENTS:
300g beef eye fillet, trimmed
½ cup light soy sauce
2 tsp fish sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
4 spring onions, ends removed and finely sliced
½ cup grapeseed or vegetable oil
½ cup olive oil
METHOD:
At least a day before you want to serve this, and up to a week in advance, place the meat in a dish with sides and add the soy sauce, fish sauce and sesame oil. Rub everything into the meat on all sides, using your hands. Cover and pop into the fridge for at least a day, for the flavours to get to know one another.
In the meantime, place the sliced spring onion into a bowl. Combine both oils in a small saucepan and place over a medium heat until it shimmers.
Carefully pour over the spring onion in the bowl and let it bubble up and calm down. Allow to cool completely. Taste and season with salt.
When you are an hour away from serving, remove the beef from its marinade and pat dry with kitchen towels. Leave it for a wee while to return somewhat to room temperature.
Bring a good pan (cast iron is perfect) up to a high heat. Add the beef and quickly sear on all sides, just to get a bit of caramelisation on the outside. Remove from the pan and place on a board to rest for at least five minutes.
-
Using a sharp knife, thinly slice the beef crossways and arrange on a serving plate.
Spoon some of the spring onion oil over the top of the beef, and season with a wee bit more sea salt. Serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine