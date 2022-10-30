Cloudy Kitchen's cheesy pesto dinner rolls recipe

I love making bread to serve alongside a meal, and sometimes it is fun to switch it up a little. These pesto rolls are soft and fluffy, and instead of the oil in the recipe I added in some basil pesto, which gives them an amazing flavour.

Prep time: 1 hour, plus rising and cooling

Bake time: 30 minutes

Makes: 12 rolls

Tangzhong

25g high grade flour

120g whole milk

Pesto dinner rolls

180g whole milk, cold

20g sugar

6g (2 tsp) instant yeast

25g milk powder

5g salt

1 size 8 egg

360g high grade flour

A few turns of black pepper

70g basil pesto

To finish

20g basil pesto

20g olive oil

Freshly grated parmesan cheese to finish

TANGZHONG

Combine the milk and high grade flour in a medium saucepan. Put over medium heat and cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens into a paste. Remove from heat and transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer.

PESTO ROLLS

Add the cold milk to the tangzhong and mix to combine, checking with your finger that it is not hotter than lukewarm (the cold milk should cool the hot tangzhong enough). Add the sugar, yeast, milk powder, salt, egg, flour, black pepper and pesto. Transfer to the mixer and fit with the dough hook.

Mix the dough on medium speed until it is smooth and elastic and clearing the sides of the bowl, about 12-15 minutes. Don’t freak out, as it is sticky - if you have made it by weight you will be fine. Set a timer and walk away from the mixer if you need. If after that time it really isn’t coming together and you’re worried, add flour a tsp at a time until the dough just comes together.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly oiled or floured surface and shape into a ball. Grease a medium bowl with oil and put the dough into the bowl. Turn to coat in the oil. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and leave in a warm place until doubled in size, approximately 90 minutes.

Grease and line a 20cmx30cm pan or a quarter sheet pan with baking paper. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Weigh the dough, then divide into 12 buns.

Working with one piece of dough at a time, flatten out the piece of dough, then tuck up into a ball, then turn the ball seam side down and roll into a tight ball by cupping your hand to create a “claw” shape, using the tension from the counter to roll the dough tightly. Put to the side and cover lightly with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining pieces of dough, grouping the balls together on your counter with a little space between them so they don't touch.

Leave the buns to rest for 10 minutes, then give them a quick roll to tighten them back up.

Arrange the dough balls in the pan, spacing them apart evenly. Lightly cover the pan with plastic wrap or a lid, and leave to rise again in a warm place, about 90 minutes.

You want the buns to puff up and double in size, and when you press lightly on one, it should leave a small indentation that doesn’t quite spring back. Remember that rising time depends on your environment so go by how the dough is looking, rather than a rising time.

Toward the end of the rising process, preheat the oven to 185C bake. Brush the rolls with a little whole milk.

Bake the rolls for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown. If you like you can also take the internal temperature, which should read at 90C (this is an additional measure of doneness).

While the buns are baking, combine the pesto and oil in a small bowl.

Remove the buns from the oven, allow to stand for 5 minutes, then brush all over with the pesto mixture. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and freshly grated parmesan cheese.