'Green eggs and ham' pie recipe

The bright green custard filling is a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

My children wanted me to call this “Green Eggs and Ham Pie”. I went for the more descriptive title but you choose what you want to call it as it is essentially green eggs and ham baked into a pie.

The eggs are blended with wilted spinach into a bright green custard then combined with bacon (or use ham) in a pastry crust. When using bacon in a pie I like to pre-cook the bacon just a little so it is caramelised for the best flavour.

Spinach, bacon and egg pie

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

About 250g bunch spinach or silverbeet (or use frozen spinach)

4-6 (120g) rashers of bacon, cut into 3cm pieces

8 free-range eggs

Sprig of tarragon or parsley

½ cup (125ml) cream or milk

Salt and cracked pepper

1 cup (120g) grated cheese

2 sheets butter puff pastry - about 300g

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C). Place a pizza stone or heavy baking tray on the middle rack - this will deliver heat to the base of the pie for even cooking. Line a baking tin or dish with baking paper (this will make it easier to lift out the pie later). I used quite a small dish (16cm x 20cm) which resulted in a tall pie, but utilise what you have in your kitchen. A 20cm x 25cm dish would work just as well, or even a round pie dish, rolling and cutting the pastry to fit. Roughly chop the spinach or silverbeet (removing any cumbersome stalks) and place into a saucepan with 1 tbsp water. Cover and cook over a low heat until the greens are wilted, about 6-8 minutes. Tip into a sieve, and use the back of a spoon to press out as much liquid as possible - be vigilant here. Fry the bacon pieces in a frying pan until lightly golden. Set aside. Break the eggs into a blender or food processor. Add the herbs, cream or milk and cooked greens. Season well and blend until combined into a smooth green custard. Using about two thirds of the puff pastry sheets line the base and sides of the (lined) baking dish. Roll the pastry into shape, and press and patch together as needed to fit. Sprinkle the pastry with half of the grated cheese. Add the bacon, pour over the green custard and scatter with the remaining cheese. Roll the last third of the pastry out into the size and shape of the top of the dish. Lay this over the grated cheese and custard and use a fork to press the pastry edges together, trimming off any excess. This step can be a little fiddly if the pastry is soft, if this is the case chill for 10 minutes to firm up for easier handling. Place the dish into the oven directly on the preheated stone or baking tray. Bake for 35-40 minutes until the egg is set. Holding the edges of the baking paper lift the pie onto a cooling rack. Cool for 20 minutes then cut into squares to serve. This pie is best served warm, or it can be cooled, stored in the fridge and reheated to serve.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

www.homegrown-kitchen.co.nz