Cheesecake brownies recipe
I love cheesecake and I love brownies - so I combined them to make these super simple cheesecake brownies, which are a delicious twist on the classic brownie.
They have a fudgy brownie base and a cheesecake swirl, and are truly the best of both worlds.
READ MORE:
* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's squiggle slice
* Cloudy Kitchen's recipe for tiramisu
* Cloudy Kitchen's peanut butter brownie slice
Cheesecake Brownies
Prep time: 20 minutes
Bake time: 30 minutes
Serves: 16
INGREDIENTS:
Brownie layer
135g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped
120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine
10g Dutch process cocoa or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted
2 large eggs (about 100g not including shells)
135g caster sugar (regular white sugar works fine but will not give the super glossy brownie top)
65g brown sugar
¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
65g plain flour, sifted
Cheesecake layer
225g full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
60g caster sugar
1 large egg (50g not including the shell), at room temperature
¼ tsp vanilla (optional)
METHOD:
Brownie layer
-
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23cm square pan with baking paper, making sure the paper extends over the sides of the pan to form a “sling”. Clip down with binder clips if desired.
-
In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined.
-
Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined.
-
In a large bowl, combine the eggs, caster sugar and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment.
-
Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the vanilla and mix until incorporated.
-
Add the flour and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps.
-
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure there are no air bubbles. Leave to sit for a minute or 2 then bang again to ensure there are no bubbles.
Cheesecake layer
-
Place all the ingredients for the cheesecake layer in a medium bowl. Combine either with a hand mixer on medium speed, or with a whisk, until the mixture is smooth and lump free.
-
Dollop about ¾ of the cheesecake mixture on top of the brownie batter, and swirl in using a toothpick or a spoon - I like to scoop down a tiny bit and bring up bits of brownie batter for a nice swirl.
-
Add the rest of the cheesecake mixture and swirl as desired.
-
Bake the cheesecake brownies for 22-28 minutes, checking after 20 minutes. You are looking for the edges and top of the brownie to be set and when a skewer is inserted into the middle, it should come out with a few moist crumbs attached. You are best to lean toward under baking than over baking.
-
Remove the brownies from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Leave to cool in the pan then remove using the parchment paper sling. Slice into squares using a sharp knife.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Sunday Magazine