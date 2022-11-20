Cheesecake brownies recipe

These fudgy cheesecake brownies give you the best of both worlds.

I love cheesecake and I love brownies - so I combined them to make these super simple cheesecake brownies, which are a delicious twist on the classic brownie.

They have a fudgy brownie base and a cheesecake swirl, and are truly the best of both worlds.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Cloudy Kitchen's squiggle slice

* Cloudy Kitchen's recipe for tiramisu

* Cloudy Kitchen's peanut butter brownie slice



Cheesecake Brownies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Serves: 16

INGREDIENTS:

Brownie layer

135g dark chocolate (I used 72%), coarsely chopped

120g butter, cold from the fridge is fine

10g Dutch process cocoa or regular unsweetened cocoa, sifted

2 large eggs (about 100g not including shells)

135g caster sugar (regular white sugar works fine but will not give the super glossy brownie top)

65g brown sugar

¼ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste

65g plain flour, sifted

Cheesecake layer

225g full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature

60g caster sugar

1 large egg (50g not including the shell), at room temperature

¼ tsp vanilla (optional)

METHOD:

Brownie layer

Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Grease and line a 23cm square pan with baking paper, making sure the paper extends over the sides of the pan to form a “sling”. Clip down with binder clips if desired. In a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water (make sure the bowl does not touch the water), combine the dark chocolate and butter. Heat, stirring frequently, until the chocolate and butter are melted and the mixture is smooth. Alternatively you can do this step in the microwave - microwave for 30 second increments, stirring well after each until the mixture is smooth and combined. Sift the cocoa powder over top of the chocolate and butter mixture and stir until well combined. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, caster sugar and brown sugar. Mix on medium to high speed with an electric handheld mixer for 2-3 minutes until the mixture has lightened and increased in volume. This step can also be done in a stand mixer using the whisk attachment. Add the chocolate mixture and mix to combine. Add the vanilla and mix until incorporated. Add the flour and incorporate by hand until the mixture is smooth and does not have any lumps. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and tap the pan on the counter a few times to ensure there are no air bubbles. Leave to sit for a minute or 2 then bang again to ensure there are no bubbles.

Cheesecake layer