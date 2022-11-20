The Caker's triple apricot bundt cake recipe

Fresh apricots, apricot jam and dried apricots give this bundt cake triple the flavour.

As we approach stonefruit season, I start to get very excited about apricots in particular.

This recipe incorporates fresh apricots (or you could use tinned if making this when apricots are out of season), apricot jam and dried apricots.

This cake smells exquisite when it’s in the oven, and tastes even better.

READ MORE:

* Recipe: Banana, honey, apricot cake with honey whipped cream

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's Christmas ricotta cake

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's blackberry cake with apricot compote



Triple apricot bundt cake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 40 minutes

Ready in: 1 hr 40 minutes

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

For the cake:

200g butter, softened

200g caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 organic eggs

200g ground almonds

50g plain, all-purpose flour

Pinch of sea salt

60ml milk

8 fresh or tinned apricots, quartered

For the apricot glaze:

150g apricot jam

1∕3 cup water

10 dried apricots, cut into strips

For the decorations:

Fresh edible flowers or petals, optional

Method:

Preheat oven to 170C. Grease a bundt tin very well.