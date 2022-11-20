The Caker's triple apricot bundt cake recipe
As we approach stonefruit season, I start to get very excited about apricots in particular.
This recipe incorporates fresh apricots (or you could use tinned if making this when apricots are out of season), apricot jam and dried apricots.
This cake smells exquisite when it’s in the oven, and tastes even better.
Triple apricot bundt cake
Prep time: 30 minutes
Bake time: 40 minutes
Ready in: 1 hr 40 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
For the cake:
200g butter, softened
200g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 organic eggs
200g ground almonds
50g plain, all-purpose flour
Pinch of sea salt
60ml milk
8 fresh or tinned apricots, quartered
For the apricot glaze:
150g apricot jam
1∕3 cup water
10 dried apricots, cut into strips
For the decorations:
Fresh edible flowers or petals, optional
Method:
Preheat oven to 170C. Grease a bundt tin very well.
-
In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla together until pale, light and fluffy. Mix in the eggs one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. In two parts add the ground almonds, flour and salt, being careful not to over mix. Finally, fold through the milk.
-
Pour into the cake tin and dot in the apricot quarters pressing them down lightly.
-
Bake for 35–40 minutes, or until golden in colour, springy to the touch and a skewer inserted comes out clean.
-
Allow to cool for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.
-
Meanwhile, make the apricot glaze. Place the jam, water and dried apricots in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 8 minutes, stirring continuously. Take off the heat and drizzle onto the cake while it is still warm.
-
Top with petals or flowers if using.
-
Serve with freshly whipped cream.
-
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Sunday Magazine