Crispy roasted potatoes with capers & mint recipe

The side dish that everyone knows is really the hero.

This potato dish could also be called roasted potato salad as it uses many of the flavours that might be used in a cold salad. Potatoes love punchy flavours so don’t hold back here with the capers and mint.

Ever wondered why sometimes cold water is used to cook potatoes and other times boiling water? It comes down to the age of the potato, new potatoes, which I used, are lower in starch so are best started in boiling water.

While older stored potatoes are higher in starch so starting in cold water ensures they are evenly cooked.

Crispy roasted potatoes with capers and mint

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side

INGREDIENTS

About 800g small gourmet potatoes, or use larger potatoes cut into 4-5cm chunks

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped

2-3 sprigs of mint, leaves roughly chopped

2 spring onions, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped or grated

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

4 tbsp olive oil

Cracked pepper

Preheat the oven to 220C (fan 200C).

METHOD

First parboil the potatoes. Place them into a large saucepan, cover with boiling water (or cold water if using older potatoes) and add the salt. Be generous with salting the water to gently season the potatoes while they cook - the salty water is drained away. Bring the potatoes to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes until just tender. Drain well and leave to steam dry in the hot pan. Prepare the dressing. Combine the prepared capers, mint, spring onion, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil in a bowl. Add salt and cracked pepper to taste. Tip the hot potatoes into a roasting tray. Use a small wooden bowl or plate to gently squash the potatoes so the skins burst. If the potatoes also burst apart that is just fine - the more exposed surface area the better. Evenly spoon two thirds of the caper and mint dressing over the potatoes. Place in the oven and roast for 20-25 minutes until golden and crispy. Spoon over the remaining dressing and serve alongside any main and green salad. Can also be served warm to accompany a barbecue.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

homegrown-kitchen.co.nz