Quick roasted clams with white wine, chilli and herbs recipe

Sounds a bit odd, really, roasting clams, but I find myself doing this more often than not, when I end up with a bag of clams.

Get the oven really good and hot, and give them a quick, hot blast, just enough to open them up, but not long enough to dry them out.

We don’t seem to eat clams much here; I always feel like I’m getting looks when I buy them. Cloudy Bay or Southern clams are delicious - sweet, flavourful little beauties that are both an excellent way of feeding large groups of people, and of stimulating conversation, as they really can only be eaten with your hands.

You can absolutely do the same thing with mussels or pipis, if you have those instead.

QUICK ROASTED CLAMS WITH WHITE WINE, CHILLI AND HERBS

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

SERVES: 4-6 as a snack

INGREDIENTS

800g-1kg live clams

½ cup dry white wine

Large handful of parsley, finely chopped

Fresh chilli, to taste

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ lemon - juice and zest

Sam Mannering This quick roasting method takes mere minutes, and works perfectly for mussels or pipis too!

METHOD