Quick roasted clams with white wine, chilli and herbs recipe
Sounds a bit odd, really, roasting clams, but I find myself doing this more often than not, when I end up with a bag of clams.
Get the oven really good and hot, and give them a quick, hot blast, just enough to open them up, but not long enough to dry them out.
We don’t seem to eat clams much here; I always feel like I’m getting looks when I buy them. Cloudy Bay or Southern clams are delicious - sweet, flavourful little beauties that are both an excellent way of feeding large groups of people, and of stimulating conversation, as they really can only be eaten with your hands.
You can absolutely do the same thing with mussels or pipis, if you have those instead.
QUICK ROASTED CLAMS WITH WHITE WINE, CHILLI AND HERBS
PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES
SERVES: 4-6 as a snack
INGREDIENTS
800g-1kg live clams
½ cup dry white wine
Large handful of parsley, finely chopped
Fresh chilli, to taste
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
½ lemon - juice and zest
METHOD
-
Preheat the oven to 220C on fan grill.
-
In the meantime, in a small mixing bowl, combine the wine, parsley, chilli, garlic, lemon juice and zest together and set aside.
-
Arrange the clams in a single layer in a roasting pan. Pop under the hot grill for about 5-6 minutes max, enough time for them to open up. Take care to not let them cook for too long, otherwise they’ll dry out.
-
As soon as they’re out of the oven, pour over the herb mix and give everything a good shake about, letting the liquid bubble up and reduce off.
-
Serve immediately, and eat with your fingers, while the clams are still lovely and hot.
