Christmas paella recipe

Paella is a bold, festive, celebration dish, designed as much for impact as it is for effectively feeding large groups.

You read that right. Christmas paella. Some years I’m in the mood for tradition, but 2022 has been anything but orthodox, so here we are.

Something has to be said for all of the complaining we do about how traditional Christmas food is deeply traumatising in the middle of a Kiwi summer.

I am also extremely mindful of how much Christmas often ends up costing. For what it is and the impact it gives, paella is incredibly cheap. Bulk it up with chicken thigh or firm white fish (hāpuku or porae are good), add thinly sliced chorizo or a tablespoon or so of nduja, if you prefer.

Paella pans are cheap and easy to find nowadays. Just make sure you oil them after cleaning so they don’t rust over.

A PAELLA FOR CHRISTMAS

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 45-60 MINUTES

SERVES: 6-8

INGREDIENTS

10 whole tiger prawns

Olive oil

Large bunch of flat-leafed parsley, stems included

1 lemon, sliced into thick wedges

5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp sweet paprika

Pinch of saffron threads

Splash of dry white wine or sherry

1 x 400g tin of tomatoes

4 squid tubes, thinly sliced into rings

Sea salt and black pepper250g short grain rice - bomba or calasparra is best

Good fish or chicken stock, or water

500g live mussels, scrubbed

Large handful of flat-leafed parsley

METHOD