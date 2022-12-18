Christmas paella recipe
You read that right. Christmas paella. Some years I’m in the mood for tradition, but 2022 has been anything but orthodox, so here we are.
Something has to be said for all of the complaining we do about how traditional Christmas food is deeply traumatising in the middle of a Kiwi summer.
I am also extremely mindful of how much Christmas often ends up costing. For what it is and the impact it gives, paella is incredibly cheap. Bulk it up with chicken thigh or firm white fish (hāpuku or porae are good), add thinly sliced chorizo or a tablespoon or so of nduja, if you prefer.
This is a bold, festive, celebration dish, designed as much for impact as it is for effectively feeding large groups. And, in spite of appearances, it is really rather easy. Just make sure you keep the base from burning, give it a stir up every so often.
Paella pans are cheap and easy to find nowadays. Just make sure you oil them after cleaning so they don’t rust over.
A PAELLA FOR CHRISTMAS
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 45-60 MINUTES
SERVES: 6-8
INGREDIENTS
10 whole tiger prawns
Olive oil
Large bunch of flat-leafed parsley, stems included
1 lemon, sliced into thick wedges
5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
2 tsp sweet paprika
Pinch of saffron threads
Splash of dry white wine or sherry
1 x 400g tin of tomatoes
4 squid tubes, thinly sliced into rings
Sea salt and black pepper250g short grain rice - bomba or calasparra is best
Good fish or chicken stock, or water
500g live mussels, scrubbed
Large handful of flat-leafed parsley
METHOD
-
Pull the heads off the prawns. In a large pan (see note about paella pans), over a moderately high heat, add a large glug of oil, the prawn heads, and the parsley stems (reserving the leaves for later). Fry quickly until the heads are pink and are starting to caramelise and crisp up.
-
Remove the heads and the stalks and place in a sieve. Set aside for a second. Add the lemon slices and chopped garlic and gently fry. In the meantime, squeeze all of the liquid out of the prawn heads through the sieve, into a bowl. Set this liquid aside a moment.
-
Once the garlic is soft and translucent, add the paprika, saffron and wine and let the liquid bubble up a bit before adding the tomatoes. Continue to fry gently until everything has reduced and darkened a bit. Don’t let it burn.
-
Add the sliced squid and continue to fry for 3-4 minutes. Season well and add the rice. Continue to cook until it has absorbed most of the liquid in the pan, then add enough stock or water to cover, and the reserved liquid from the prawn heads.
-
Leave to gently simmer for 8-10 minutes, making sure it doesn’t stick or burn on the base.
-
By now, the rice should be nearing al dente. Taste and season. Arrange the prawns and the mussels over the top, top with tin foil, and leave to cook for another 10 minutes on a low heat, until the prawns are cooked though and the mussels are open. Roughly chop and scatter over the parsley, and serve.
Sunday Magazine