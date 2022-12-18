The Caker's burnt butter pumpkin sage cakes recipe

My take on my favorite ravioli flavour, in cake form! These little cakes have a beautifully soft texture and a wonderful nutty flavour thanks to the burnt butter.

Prep time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Ready in time: 1 hr 30 minutes

Makes 9 small cakes

For the sage brown butter:

140g butter

24 fresh sage leaves

For the cakes:

1 small pumpkin or 225g canned pumpkin purée

Remainder of the sage butter

3 free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

70g buckwheat flour 70g all-purpose white flour

120g light muscovado, soft brown or coconut sugar

100g ground almonds

Pinch of sea salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

½ tsp nutmeg

For the cinnamon sugar:

50g light muscovado, soft brown or coconut sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

First, make the pumpkin purée. Preheat oven to 200C fan bake. Slice a pumpkin in half, remove seeds and roast for 30–45 minutes until soft. Remove from oven and let cool. Scoop out flesh, using a food processor or blender, purée the pumpkin until smooth.

To make the sage butter, melt the butter with the sage leaves in it, in a small saucepan over medium–high heat for about 4 minutes or until the sage leaves look crispy. Remove the sage leaves and lay out on a paper towel. Continue to heat the butter for another 4 minutes or until it starts to brown and smells aromatic.

Turn the oven down to 180°C. Grease 9 holes of a large muffin pan or use cupcake papers.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine pumpkin purée, eggs, vanilla and cooled brown butter. Gradually add the flour, sugar, almonds, salt, baking soda and spices. Be careful not to overmix.

Evenly divide the batter between the muffin holes.

Bake for approximately 30 minutes until golden, springy to the touch, and a skewer comes out clean.

Let the cakes cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Meanwhile, make the cinnamon sugar. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and then dip each cake into it. Scatter over the crispy sage leaves.