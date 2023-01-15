Grilled fish with basil pesto recipe

Some things are best kept simple – such as a lovely bit of fish.

You read that right. This isn’t some 90s appreciation post. Some things are best kept simple and now that we are at the height of summer, with all carbs cancelled until autumn, it’s important to make the best of your protein. Which, at the height of summer, should be a lovely bit of fish.

I write about green sauces a lot, so it seems. Salsa verde, chimichurri, pesto - they all conform to the same basic purpose in that they’re damn delicious with a bit of grilled something. While a parsley or mint equivalent is better in my opinion in winter and spring, basil is for summer.

It may seem like a lot of garlic. That’s because it is. Make sure it’s locally grown - you can generally tell by the size. You want garlic with lovely big cloves. You’ll be astonished by the difference in flavour.

You know those herb pot things of basil? You’ll want the leaves from about two of those. May seem like a lot but it’ll bash down pretty quickly.

READ MORE:

* Hāpuku crudo recipe

* Salad of harissa roasted Hāpuku, asparagus, beans and mint recipe

* Grilled octopus skewers with cumin and chilli recipe



I used tuna for this – kingfish, hāpuku, kahawai, porae – anything firm and fresh, preferably cut into steaks. One of my favourite dishes of all time, this.

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES

SERVES: 4

Ingredients

2 cloves of garlic (see note)

2 tbsp pine nuts, gently toasted

Two large handfuls of basil leaves (see note)

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

4 lovely thick steaks of kingfish, hāpuku or tuna, as fresh as possible

Method