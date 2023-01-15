Grilled fish with basil pesto recipe
You read that right. This isn’t some 90s appreciation post. Some things are best kept simple and now that we are at the height of summer, with all carbs cancelled until autumn, it’s important to make the best of your protein. Which, at the height of summer, should be a lovely bit of fish.
I write about green sauces a lot, so it seems. Salsa verde, chimichurri, pesto - they all conform to the same basic purpose in that they’re damn delicious with a bit of grilled something. While a parsley or mint equivalent is better in my opinion in winter and spring, basil is for summer.
It may seem like a lot of garlic. That’s because it is. Make sure it’s locally grown - you can generally tell by the size. You want garlic with lovely big cloves. You’ll be astonished by the difference in flavour.
You know those herb pot things of basil? You’ll want the leaves from about two of those. May seem like a lot but it’ll bash down pretty quickly.
I used tuna for this – kingfish, hāpuku, kahawai, porae – anything firm and fresh, preferably cut into steaks. One of my favourite dishes of all time, this.
PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 5 MINUTES
SERVES: 4
Ingredients
2 cloves of garlic (see note)
2 tbsp pine nuts, gently toasted
Two large handfuls of basil leaves (see note)
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
4 lovely thick steaks of kingfish, hāpuku or tuna, as fresh as possible
Method
-
In a pestle and mortar, add the garlic, pine nuts and basil and start bashing. Add a glug of oil to wet the mixture.
-
Once it is reasonably broken down, continue to add more oil as you pound, a bit at a time, allowing it to be incorporated before you add more. Sort of like making aioli or mayonnaise. About half a cup should do it.
-
Once you have a lovely thick sauce - the consistency is entirely up to you - I prefer it a little chunky, but you may want it smoother - season to taste with salt and pepper, and set aside. The flavour will improve with time, and the garlic will mellow out, so you may want to make this in advance and leave it in the fridge, covered, so the flavours can get to know one another.
-
Get a pan or a barbecue going over a high heat. The hotter the better. Quickly grill the fish on both sides and then allow to rest for several minutes.
-
Dollop the pesto over the top of the steaks and serve immediately, with a wedge of lemon on the side.
