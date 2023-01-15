The Caker and Peter Gordon's black doris plum cake recipe

This is the recipe that Peter Gordon and I came up with for the final technical bake in the last episode of The Great Kiwi Bake Off in 2022.

It definitely is a bit of a technical recipe, but it can be simplified for the home baker by using store-bought meringues and instant jelly if you want.

If you can’t find yuzu just swap it out for lemon or lime, and use fresh plums instead of canned if you prefer. I hope you find as much joy baking this recipe as Peter and I did developing it.

BLACK DORIS PLUM CAKE WITH PAVLOVA MESS AND PLUM JELLY

Serves: 12

Prep time: 2 hours

Bake time: 30 + 45 minutes

Ready: 3 hours

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CAKE

150g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

3 free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g ground almonds

100g plain all-purpose white flour

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch sea salt

½ cup plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt

Zest of one fresh yuzu (or lemon or lime)

8 canned black doris plums, stones removed and cut into quarters

FOR THE MERINGUES

3 free-range egg whites

190g caster sugar

1 tbsp cornflour, sifted

2 tsp malt vinegar

FOR THE PLUM JELLY

220ml black doris plum juice (if you don’t get this much juice from the can, or you’re using fresh plums, you can use apple juice instead)

1 tsp yuzu juice (or lemon or lime)

¼ tsp yuzu zest (or lemon or lime)

2/3 tsp (2.5g) powdered agar

FOR THE CREAMY MIXTURE

1 cup double cream

½ cup mascarpone

3 tbsp plain, unsweetened Greek yoghurt

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

DIRECTIONS