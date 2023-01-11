Celebrating mushroom growers in the south

Not your traditional oyster dish found in the deep south.

Yes, it’s very hard to beat a Bluffie when they are in season but do you know of these other great oysters?

Oyster mushrooms, not as commonly known but in my opinion - super delicious.

I love mushrooms and especially oyster mushrooms and have been very fortunate to be able to try a huge range of cultivated and wild mushrooms while travelling overseas, whether it be in restaurants or markets where the aroma pulls you in from anywhere.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sunshine Spores Pink and Grey Oysters are grown in Southland.

Southland currently has two oyster mushroom producers.

Sunshine Spores, produced by Rachael and Luke in Winton are brilliant.

Although slowly winding down now these guys and their family produced mushrooms anyone would be proud of.

Getting them into some of the best restaurants in the country and minimising waste by improvising and creating new products, Sunshine Spores really do need a massive pat on the back.

Marahakeke Mushrooms, produced by Janine, just out of Balfour, are super delicious.

Janine started producing at the start of Covid-19 on her lifestyle block and has now had to build more space for her fresh, spray free native New Zealand shrooms that she delivers around Southland.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hopefield Hemp’s hempseed oil.

Across the road from Marahekeke Mushrooms in northern Southland you will find Hopefield Hemp that you may have seen on Country Calendar at the start of year.

Hemp, and hempseed products have been proven to be hugely beneficial for your health with key benefits to the skin, blood pressure and pain relief.

Jody and Blair are certainly leading the way in the region with crop diversity and optimising opportunities. Although Jody does keep Blair’s pursuits and experiments in line, they make a great team and along with their children this family business is leading the way in the industry.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Maharakeke Mushrooms.

I wanted to show you some different ways to cook with oyster mushrooms, so below I have showcased three ways to cook these great oysters alongside a simple, yet delicious dipping mayo using hempseed oil.

Crumbed Oysters

10 separated oyster mushrooms

½ cup flour

1 whole egg

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tsp salt

Crumb the oysters as you would normally crumb fish. First, coat with the flour that has been seasoned with a pinch of salt. Then coat in the beaten egg, followed by finishing in panko bread crumbs seasoned with salt. Once all mushrooms are crumbed, chill for two hours to allow the crumb to set. Once set and ready to cook, use a shallow fry method by pouring a small amount of plain oil into a pan (about 1cm high in the pan) and warming to about 170⁰c. (You could also deep fry) Carefully place oysters in the oil and cook until golden. Drain carefully on paper towels and finish with a sprinkle of salt.

Roasted Whole Cluster

2 Tbsp plain oil

1 small cluster oyster mushrooms

30g butter

1 clove garlic

3 sprigs thyme

3 sprigs rosemary

Salt and pepper

Lemon juice

For pan roasting a whole cluster start with the oil in a medium-sized pan. Warm to a medium-high heat. Put mushrooms face down into the pan and fry until slightly golden. Turn them over and add butter, allow the butter to melt and spoon over the mushrooms for a minute Add in the herbs and continue to spoon over for 30 seconds. Remove mushrooms and herbs from pan and drain on a paper towel, sprinkle with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve warm as a cluster to be separated whilst eating.

Oyster and Silverbeet

10 oyster mushrooms

1 tbsp plain oil

1 tbsp butter

1 silverbeet leaf – medium to large size

Salt and pepper

Lemon juice

Cut silverbeet leaf up finely. It is easiest to roll up the leaf to chop. Next, place the oil and butter in a medium-sized pan, place it on a high heat and when the butter is melted add in the mushrooms. Once the mushrooms start to sizzle a wee bit add in the silverbeet, stir around until it starts to wilt. Finish with a sprinkle of salt and pepper and squeeze of lemon juice. Remove from the pan and drain on a paper towel. Serve warm.

Hempseed Mayo

1 egg yolk

2 tsp dijon mustard

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

100g hempseed oil

50g plain oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a bowl, whisk yolk, mustard and vinegar together well. Slowly add in plain oil until combined then add the hempseed oil If you find this too thick add a drop of warm water Season with salt and pepper to taste.