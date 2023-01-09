Chef proud to be part of western Southland

Honey and Blueberry Loaf with Auld Cream with ingredients found in stunning western Southland.

Western Southland is well known for Riverton (the giant paua shell), Tuatapere (sausage capital of New Zealand) and the beautiful Takitimu Mountains.

I am a proud western Southland boy and being brought up there I was part of a special community and as well as these well-known aspects, I also have many memories involving growers and food.

On a recent trip out west, I called into the Riverton Environment Centre where there is so much on offer from books, seeds and produce as well as a team full of brilliant knowledge.

While Robert Guyton encouraged me to look at a classic pumpkin pie (which he then sent on a family recipe which I have saved to work with next season), I was hooked on the Wild South Southern Creamed Bush Honey, and have used that as inspiration for a recipe.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern Creamed Bush Honey.

Wild South Honey are based out of Tuatapere and have a great range available online, from a rata blend, beeswax candles and pure honeycomb.

I have matched this honey with beautiful Blueberry Country blueberries who are based between Otautau and Drummond.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Auld Farm Distillery grows its own grain on farm to use in its single malt whisky.

Either fresh or frozen berries work well in this recipe as well as in breakfast smoothies, on your cereal or in other baked goods.

Blueberry Country also offer a “pick your own” option in the summer which calls for a great family day out.

What is better than sharing that connection to food with the hands-on experience!

Auld Distillery “seed to sip” spirits fall so close to the heart; not only are they delicious but they recall so many memories such growing up out west and working in the fields to those fine drams to be had in Scotland.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A bowl of goodness from Blueberry Country.

Not only this but Auld’s spirits are super tasty and it is easy to see the passion and drive that Rob, Toni and the family have.

Available online or at events they travel to, this collection of new age spirits cannot be missed.

Today’s recipe is Honey and Blueberry Cake served with Auld’s Malted Barley Cream.

This certainly takes me back to my roots, and it’s hard to stop at just one.

Honey and Blueberry Cake

Makes 16 small loaves

200g Butter

100g Honey

2 Eggs

1 Cup Milk

3 Cup Flour

1 Cup Sugar

1 tsp Baking Soda

2 tsp Baking Powder

1 Tbsp Ginger Powder

1.5 Cup Blueberries

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 160⁰C Fan Bake

2. Melt Butter and honey together.

3. Beat eggs and milk until mixed then add to the butter mix and combine well.

4. Sieve dry ingredients together into the wet mix and combine.

5. Divide into greased loaf tins then place on a flat tray ready to bake.

6. Before placing in the oven, evenly share the blueberries out across the top of all mini loaves

7. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden. (Keep oven door closed for the first 15 minutes to avoid them collapsing)

8. Leave in tray for about 15 minutes to cool before transferring to a cooling rack.

Macerated Blueberries

2 Cup Blueberries

5 Tbsp Honey

Method:

1. Combine both ingredients and leave covered on bench to macerate for minimum of 4-6 hours. Frozen berries are also fine for this.

Auld ‘Malted Barley’ Cream

200g Mascarpone

60g Icing Sugar

40g Cream

50g Malted Barley Spirit

Method:

1. Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl then starting slowly, whip together to your preferred consistency.

**This recipe can also be made using other spirts mixed. This ratio of ingredients combines well to give a balanced flavour.

To Serve

Serve cake warm with a spoon of cream and a spoon of macerated blueberries to finish.