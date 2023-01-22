Cloudy Kitchen's perfect Gingernuts recipe
When I was living in the US, Gingernuts were one of the things that I missed a lot.
You really just can’t beat that super crunchy, spicy biscuit with a cup of tea.
This is my take on them - they don’t need a warning on the packet like the supermarket ones, but they are crunchy around the outsides, and perfectly chewy in the middle. I roll mine in raw sugar for a delicious crunchy finish.
Gingernuts recipe
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 20 minutes
Makes: 22 biscuits
Ingredients
225g butter, at room temperature
100g brown sugar
200g granulated sugar
40g molasses or treacle
1 large egg (50g without the shell), at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
290g plain flour
1 tsp (6g) baking soda
4 tsp (8g) ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground cardamom
Raw sugar for rolling
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C bake. Line 2-3 baking trays with baking paper (you may have to bake these in several batches depending on how many trays your oven can tolerate).
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and molasses together on high speed until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Sift together the flour, baking soda and spices in a small bowl. Add to the mixer and mix on low until just combined.
Using a 2 tbsp spring loaded cookie scoop, scoop balls of dough (approx 45g each), and place them onto a prepared baking tray. I like to do 6 on each sheet then increase to 8 when I know how much space they will take up. Roll each ball of dough between your hands to form a ball, then roll in the raw sugar before placing on the baking sheet. Leave any mixture that you are not baking off just yet in the bowl and scoop just before baking.
Bake the cookies for 16-17 minutes or until puffy and set around the edges (if you would like them more crunchy, bake them a little longer). Remove from the oven, and if you like, scoot the cookies into a rounder shape using a cookie cutter slightly larger than the cookie.
Cool on the pan for 5 minutes - the cookies will deflate slightly as they cool. Transfer to a wire rack and allow to cool completely. Repeat the baking process with the remaining cookie dough.
Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to a week.
