Cloudy Kitchen's perfect Gingernuts recipe

When I was living in the US, Gingernuts were one of the things that I missed a lot.

You really just can’t beat that super crunchy, spicy biscuit with a cup of tea.

This is my take on them - they don’t need a warning on the packet like the supermarket ones, but they are crunchy around the outsides, and perfectly chewy in the middle. I roll mine in raw sugar for a delicious crunchy finish.

Gingernuts recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Makes: 22 biscuits

Ingredients

225g butter, at room temperature

100g brown sugar

200g granulated sugar

40g molasses or treacle

1 large egg (50g without the shell), at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

290g plain flour

1 tsp (6g) baking soda

4 tsp (8g) ground ginger

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cardamom

Raw sugar for rolling

Method