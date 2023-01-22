Sicilian fish stew with tomato, basil and chilli recipe

Summer is all about diving into the freshest produce you can find - on land or in the sea.
Sam Mannering
More fish? Damn right. It’s all I feel like eating at this time of year. I don’t need to go on about the joys of tomato, garlic and basil. Some things are cliches for a reason.

I get very enthusiastic about recipes that consist of several ingredients in seemingly excessive quantities; plenty of garlic, tons of basil; generosity in earnest.

So often it seems like basil is merely a garnish, which is a terrible, pointless waste. Use it in abundance - throw in fistfuls of the stuff.

I went down to the fish shop at Port Motueka and found some fillets of snapper that were so lovely and thick that I could’ve sworn it was hāpuku - in any case, snapper, hāpuku, porae - make sure that it is reasonably thick, and, of course, as fresh as can be.

SICILIAN STYLE FISH STEW WITH TOMATO, BASIL AND CHILLI

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 30 MINUTES

SERVES: 3-4

Ingredients:

Olive oil (lots)

4 or 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Half a red onion, finely chopped

Half of a mild-ish red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped

400g good cherry tomatoes

½ cup dry white wine

Sea salt and black pepper

Lots of fresh basil leaves - I used two big handfuls

600g fillets of firm white fish, cut into 3 inch chunks

Method:

  1. In a large frying pan, over a moderately high heat, add a good glug of olive oil, followed by the garlic and onion. Saute gently for several minutes until soft and translucent.

  2. Follow with the chilli and cook for a little longer before adding the tomatoes. Bring down the heat a little and continue to fry for another 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to blister and break apart a bit.

  3. Bring up the heat a bit and pour in the wine. Let it bubble up and reduce down by half. Season well. Add half the basil and stir in, and then nestle in the pieces of fish in a single layer.

  4. Let it come back up to a bubble, then scatter over the remaining basil, pop a lid on and let it cook away for several minutes until the fish is only just cooked. Drizzle over a little more olive oil, season with a bit of salt and pepper, and serve immediately.

 

