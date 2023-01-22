Sicilian fish stew with tomato, basil and chilli recipe

Summer is all about diving into the freshest produce you can find - on land or in the sea.

More fish? Damn right. It’s all I feel like eating at this time of year. I don’t need to go on about the joys of tomato, garlic and basil. Some things are cliches for a reason.

I get very enthusiastic about recipes that consist of several ingredients in seemingly excessive quantities; plenty of garlic, tons of basil; generosity in earnest.

So often it seems like basil is merely a garnish, which is a terrible, pointless waste. Use it in abundance - throw in fistfuls of the stuff.

I went down to the fish shop at Port Motueka and found some fillets of snapper that were so lovely and thick that I could’ve sworn it was hāpuku - in any case, snapper, hāpuku, porae - make sure that it is reasonably thick, and, of course, as fresh as can be.

READ MORE:

* Summer vegetable tian recipe

* Grilled fish with basil pesto recipe

* Slow-cooked eggplant with labneh, pomegranate and mint recipe



SICILIAN STYLE FISH STEW WITH TOMATO, BASIL AND CHILLI

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 30 MINUTES

SERVES: 3-4

Ingredients:

Olive oil (lots)

4 or 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

Half a red onion, finely chopped

Half of a mild-ish red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped

400g good cherry tomatoes

½ cup dry white wine

Sea salt and black pepper

Lots of fresh basil leaves - I used two big handfuls

600g fillets of firm white fish, cut into 3 inch chunks

David White stuff.co.nz Chef Sam Mannering's top kitchen tips.

Method: