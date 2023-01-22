Sicilian fish stew with tomato, basil and chilli recipe
More fish? Damn right. It’s all I feel like eating at this time of year. I don’t need to go on about the joys of tomato, garlic and basil. Some things are cliches for a reason.
I get very enthusiastic about recipes that consist of several ingredients in seemingly excessive quantities; plenty of garlic, tons of basil; generosity in earnest.
So often it seems like basil is merely a garnish, which is a terrible, pointless waste. Use it in abundance - throw in fistfuls of the stuff.
I went down to the fish shop at Port Motueka and found some fillets of snapper that were so lovely and thick that I could’ve sworn it was hāpuku - in any case, snapper, hāpuku, porae - make sure that it is reasonably thick, and, of course, as fresh as can be.
READ MORE:
* Summer vegetable tian recipe
* Grilled fish with basil pesto recipe
* Slow-cooked eggplant with labneh, pomegranate and mint recipe
SICILIAN STYLE FISH STEW WITH TOMATO, BASIL AND CHILLI
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 30 MINUTES
SERVES: 3-4
Ingredients:
Olive oil (lots)
4 or 5 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
Half a red onion, finely chopped
Half of a mild-ish red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
400g good cherry tomatoes
½ cup dry white wine
Sea salt and black pepper
Lots of fresh basil leaves - I used two big handfuls
600g fillets of firm white fish, cut into 3 inch chunks
Method:
-
In a large frying pan, over a moderately high heat, add a good glug of olive oil, followed by the garlic and onion. Saute gently for several minutes until soft and translucent.
-
Follow with the chilli and cook for a little longer before adding the tomatoes. Bring down the heat a little and continue to fry for another 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to blister and break apart a bit.
-
Bring up the heat a bit and pour in the wine. Let it bubble up and reduce down by half. Season well. Add half the basil and stir in, and then nestle in the pieces of fish in a single layer.
-
Let it come back up to a bubble, then scatter over the remaining basil, pop a lid on and let it cook away for several minutes until the fish is only just cooked. Drizzle over a little more olive oil, season with a bit of salt and pepper, and serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine