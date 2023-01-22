Fresh sweetcorn and avocado salad recipe

I’m down in Golden Bay at the moment. It’s one of my happy places. The beaches are so beautiful that they almost seem like propaganda.

Similarly, the produce; it grows almost too well, as if auditioning for a Disney film. At the risk of sounding nauseatingly gushy, it all smells incredible, and it tastes even better. When you have such fantastic ingredients to play with, you don’t need to do too much.

This wee salad may seem a bit simplistic but boy does it punch. If you like, pop a smear of hummus down on the serving dish and then spoon the salad over the top, to make it a little more substantial. Either way, it’s darn delicious.

I’ve been known to shave a bit of parmesan over the top of this too - if you fancy.

FRESH SWEETCORN AND AVOCADO SALAD

PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVES: 4 as a side

Ingredients:

3 ears of fresh sweetcorn, husked

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 avocado, roughly chopped

½ red onion, finely chopped

Handful of fresh herb - oregano, basil, that sort of thing

Freshly grated parmesan

Method: