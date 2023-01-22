Fresh sweetcorn and avocado salad recipe
I’m down in Golden Bay at the moment. It’s one of my happy places. The beaches are so beautiful that they almost seem like propaganda.
Similarly, the produce; it grows almost too well, as if auditioning for a Disney film. At the risk of sounding nauseatingly gushy, it all smells incredible, and it tastes even better. When you have such fantastic ingredients to play with, you don’t need to do too much.
This wee salad may seem a bit simplistic but boy does it punch. If you like, pop a smear of hummus down on the serving dish and then spoon the salad over the top, to make it a little more substantial. Either way, it’s darn delicious.
I’ve been known to shave a bit of parmesan over the top of this too - if you fancy.
READ MORE:
* Hāpuku crudo recipe
* Salad of harissa roasted Hāpuku, asparagus, beans and mint recipe
* Sam Mannering's cucumber, melon and soft cheese salad recipe
FRESH SWEETCORN AND AVOCADO SALAD
PREP TIME: 10 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES
SERVES: 4 as a side
Ingredients:
3 ears of fresh sweetcorn, husked
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 avocado, roughly chopped
½ red onion, finely chopped
Handful of fresh herb - oregano, basil, that sort of thing
Freshly grated parmesan
Method:
-
Get a barbecue or oven grill really nice and hot. Rub the corn down with olive oil and season well. Pop under the grill and cook on all sides, letting it darken and caramelise almost to the point of charring - you want some good colour. Remove and let it cool slightly.
-
Toast the cumin seeds gently until fragrant, and allow to cool.
-
Stand the sweetcorn on its end and carefully shear the kernels off the cob. Combine in a mixing bowl with the avocado, red onion and cumin seeds, a good seasoning of salt and pepper, and a glug of olive oil to dress. Fold in the herbs, and serve.
Sunday Magazine