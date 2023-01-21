Zucchini, halloumi and mint tart recipe
Right about now in the summer garden the zucchini (or courgette) is having its moment. With a magical ability to double in size overnight, you need to be quick on your toes to catch them before they grow into a marrow.
When the zucchini seedlings are small and innocent looking it is all too easy to make the mistake to plant too many. My limit is supposed to be four plants, which in itself will yield quite an impressive harvest, but I always seem to end up with just a few more - just in case. Most years that means a lot of zucchini to harvest and cook at this time of year.
Which would be all well and good if my children also enjoyed eating it every night for dinner, but they don’t unless it is well mingled with other ingredients. This tart is an example, and of course using it in sweet recipes doesn’t seem to cause any complaints.
Zucchini, halloumi and mint tart
This tart is a simple dinner using the wonderful combination of zucchini, mint and halloumi. Feta and basil could also be used. Key takeaway for the method is to press as much moisture out of the grated zucchini as possible so it doesn’t make the pastry soggy - because no-one likes soggy pastry.
You could also make your own pastry - I would suggest a “rough puff” pastry, but I do find having some butter puff pastry in the freezer makes for a quick meal. This tart also transports well for a potluck or picnic dinner.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 sheets butter puff pastry (300g)
2 medium-sized zucchini, about 250g
½ tsp salt
5 free-range eggs
150ml cream or milk
Handful of mint, finely chopped
Cracked pepper
100g halloumi cheese, grated (about half a pack)
1 tbsp toasted pine nuts or sunflower seeds
Method
Preheat the oven to 200C (fan 180C). Place a pizza stone or baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven to preheat.
Grate the zucchini and place into a sieve set over a bowl. Mix through the salt to draw out the excess moisture. Cover and set aside to drain for 15 minutes.
Line a 25cm x 30cm baking tin or dish with baking paper. Arrange the pastry sheets in the base to come about 2cm up the sides. Cutting the pastry and pressing it together as needed to fit.
Place the eggs, cream or milk, mint and cracked pepper into a jug and whisk with a fork to combine.
Use the back of a spoon to press as much liquid out of the salted zucchini as possible then spread it evenly over the pastry base. Scatter over the grated halloumi then evenly pour over the egg custard. Sprinkle with pine nuts or sunflower seeds and place into the oven, directly onto the preheated stone or tray.
Bake the tart for 20-25 minutes until the custard is set and the pastry is golden.
Serve hot or cold, cut into squares.
