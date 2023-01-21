Zucchini, halloumi and mint tart recipe

Zucchini is having its moment right now – make the most with this delicious crowd-pleasing tart.

Right about now in the summer garden the zucchini (or courgette) is having its moment. With a magical ability to double in size overnight, you need to be quick on your toes to catch them before they grow into a marrow.

When the zucchini seedlings are small and innocent looking it is all too easy to make the mistake to plant too many. My limit is supposed to be four plants, which in itself will yield quite an impressive harvest, but I always seem to end up with just a few more - just in case. Most years that means a lot of zucchini to harvest and cook at this time of year.

Which would be all well and good if my children also enjoyed eating it every night for dinner, but they don’t unless it is well mingled with other ingredients. This tart is an example, and of course using it in sweet recipes doesn’t seem to cause any complaints.

Zucchini, halloumi and mint tart

This tart is a simple dinner using the wonderful combination of zucchini, mint and halloumi. Feta and basil could also be used. Key takeaway for the method is to press as much moisture out of the grated zucchini as possible so it doesn’t make the pastry soggy - because no-one likes soggy pastry.

You could also make your own pastry - I would suggest a “rough puff” pastry, but I do find having some butter puff pastry in the freezer makes for a quick meal. This tart also transports well for a potluck or picnic dinner.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 sheets butter puff pastry (300g)

2 medium-sized zucchini, about 250g

½ tsp salt

5 free-range eggs

150ml cream or milk

Handful of mint, finely chopped

Cracked pepper

100g halloumi cheese, grated (about half a pack)

1 tbsp toasted pine nuts or sunflower seeds

Method