Chicken and cucumber sushi sandwiches recipe

The novelty of sushi masquerading as a sandwich will hopefully do the trick in kid’s lunchboxes.

If you’re worried about the littlies turning their nose up at something, then smother it in Kewpie. Neat parenting hack from a non parent. I know that half the battle of getting kids to eat well is keeping things interesting.

Sneak a few greens - spring onion, cucumber, radish, avocado - into these, and hopefully the novelty of sushi masquerading as a sandwich will do the trick. These can be made in advance and will keep in the fridge overnight.

CHICKEN AND CUCUMBER SUSHI SANDWICHES

PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVES: MAKES 16

READ MORE:

* Cheap eats: Mum shows how to make school lunches for less than the cost of a bakery sandwich

* Back-to-school lunchbox special: sandwich alternatives

* Recipe: Teriyaki chicken bowl with sesame slaw and nori



INGREDIENTS:

1 cup sushi rice

Salt and sushi vinegar to taste

2 cooked chicken breasts

Half a cucumber

Nori sheets

Kewpie

David White stuff.co.nz Chef Sam Mannering's top kitchen tips.

DIRECTIONS: