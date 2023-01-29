Chicken and cucumber sushi sandwiches recipe
If you’re worried about the littlies turning their nose up at something, then smother it in Kewpie. Neat parenting hack from a non parent. I know that half the battle of getting kids to eat well is keeping things interesting.
Sneak a few greens - spring onion, cucumber, radish, avocado - into these, and hopefully the novelty of sushi masquerading as a sandwich will do the trick. These can be made in advance and will keep in the fridge overnight.
CHICKEN AND CUCUMBER SUSHI SANDWICHES
PREP TIME: 15 MINUTES
COOK TIME: 15 MINUTES
SERVES: MAKES 16
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup sushi rice
Salt and sushi vinegar to taste
2 cooked chicken breasts
Half a cucumber
Nori sheets
Kewpie
DIRECTIONS:
-
Combine the sushi rice in a saucepan with a cup and a half of water and a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil and then take down to a very low heat, cover tightly with a lid and let it cook for ten minutes until the rice is cooked. Add about 2 tsp of sushi vinegar and mix in. Allow to cool.
-
Thinly slice the chicken and the cucumber - use a vegetable peeler to cut long, thin ribbons of cucumber.
-
Place a sheet of nori down on a clean, dry bench space. Add a thin layer of rice evenly over the top, going out to the edges and the corners. Spread over some Kewpie, followed by a layer of cucumber, some more Kewpie, then a layer of chicken, and finally, another layer of rice and another sheet of nori to top it off.
-
Using a sharp knife, carefully cut this big sandwich into four equal quarters, and then cut each quarter into four on the diagonal, so that you end up with 16 little triangles.
