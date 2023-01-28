Simple peach and mint sorbet recipe

White-fleshed peaches are best in a sorbet to make the most of all the juice.

This is the perfect antidote to a hot afternoon. I have been making some version of this cooling treat since my children were little. Depending on the fruit used I might add cream for a soft serve-like ice cream.

Here I have used our juicy homegrown wiggins (white-fleshed) peaches that are best in a sorbet to make the most of all the juice. The hardest part is remembering to freeze the fruit, which I find is best to do in bulk so there is always frozen fruit at hand.

Simple peach & mint sorbet

Prep time: 10 minutes + 4 hours minimum freezing time

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2-3 juicy peaches, about 300g (or other summer fruit)

3 tbsp elderflower or lemon cordial

Squeeze of lemon juice, about 1 tbsp

Small handful mint

Method:

Ahead of time, prepare the peaches. Cut into thin wedges, no more than 1cm thick. Arrange in a single layer on a tray lined with baking paper and freeze until solid. This will take about 4 hours but overnight is best. To make the sorbet, transfer the frozen peach wedges to a food processor. Add the cordial, lemon juice and mint. Put a timer on for 5 minutes for the peach to slightly thaw, then blend for 1-2 minutes until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the processor as needed until combined. Spoon the sorbet into small bowls or cups and serve immediately. The sorbet can also be made in a larger batch, transferred to a sealed container and frozen. Remove from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving to soften for scooping.

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.