Simple peach and mint sorbet recipe
This is the perfect antidote to a hot afternoon. I have been making some version of this cooling treat since my children were little. Depending on the fruit used I might add cream for a soft serve-like ice cream.
Here I have used our juicy homegrown wiggins (white-fleshed) peaches that are best in a sorbet to make the most of all the juice. The hardest part is remembering to freeze the fruit, which I find is best to do in bulk so there is always frozen fruit at hand.
Simple peach & mint sorbet
Prep time: 10 minutes + 4 hours minimum freezing time
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
2-3 juicy peaches, about 300g (or other summer fruit)
3 tbsp elderflower or lemon cordial
Squeeze of lemon juice, about 1 tbsp
Small handful mint
Method:
-
Ahead of time, prepare the peaches. Cut into thin wedges, no more than 1cm thick. Arrange in a single layer on a tray lined with baking paper and freeze until solid. This will take about 4 hours but overnight is best.
-
To make the sorbet, transfer the frozen peach wedges to a food processor. Add the cordial, lemon juice and mint. Put a timer on for 5 minutes for the peach to slightly thaw, then blend for 1-2 minutes until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the processor as needed until combined.
-
Spoon the sorbet into small bowls or cups and serve immediately.
-
The sorbet can also be made in a larger batch, transferred to a sealed container and frozen. Remove from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving to soften for scooping.
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.
