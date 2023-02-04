Smoked fish dip recipe

Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.

This dip is a great way to make a small amount of smoked fish stretch further. I am a big fan of smoked fish as it makes use of the oilier white-fleshed fish such as mackerel, trevally and warehou that are stronger in flavour.

When cooked fresh they are not to everyone's liking but once smoked they truly come into their own. Curing then smoking fish is also a way to extend the shelf life resulting in less food waste.

The dip comes together easily and can be adjusted to suit your taste. I like to go heavier on the herbs, mustard and lemon juice to balance the richness of the fish and cheese. You do you, and adjust to taste.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Makes: about 1½ cups

READ MORE:

* Simple peach and mint sorbet recipe

* Peach and custard pastries recipe

* Easy marinated grilled zucchini recipe



Ingredients:

About 150g smoked fish - I like to use mackerel

100g (about 3 heaped tbsp) cream cheese

100g (about 3 heaped tbsp) sour cream

1 heaped tsp dijon mustard

Zest of half a lemon, about 1 tsp

Juice of half a lemon, 1-2 tbsp

Handful parsley, chives and/or dill, finely chopped

Cracked pepper to taste

Salt if needed

Directions: