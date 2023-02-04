Smoked fish dip recipe
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.
This dip is a great way to make a small amount of smoked fish stretch further. I am a big fan of smoked fish as it makes use of the oilier white-fleshed fish such as mackerel, trevally and warehou that are stronger in flavour.
When cooked fresh they are not to everyone's liking but once smoked they truly come into their own. Curing then smoking fish is also a way to extend the shelf life resulting in less food waste.
The dip comes together easily and can be adjusted to suit your taste. I like to go heavier on the herbs, mustard and lemon juice to balance the richness of the fish and cheese. You do you, and adjust to taste.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Makes: about 1½ cups
Ingredients:
About 150g smoked fish - I like to use mackerel
100g (about 3 heaped tbsp) cream cheese
100g (about 3 heaped tbsp) sour cream
1 heaped tsp dijon mustard
Zest of half a lemon, about 1 tsp
Juice of half a lemon, 1-2 tbsp
Handful parsley, chives and/or dill, finely chopped
Cracked pepper to taste
Salt if needed
Directions:
-
Remove the skin from the smoked fish if needed, use fingers or two forks to flake and break up the flesh into small pieces. Set aside.
-
In a bowl combine the cream cheese, sour cream, mustard, lemon zest and juice, and chopped herbs. Mix well to combine.
-
Add the smoked fish and a generous grind of cracked pepper and fold together. Taste and adjust the flavour with extra lemon juice and/or cracked pepper. It is unlikely to need salt as the smoked fish is quite salty so taste before adding.
-
Keep chilled until ready to serve. Serve as a dip with crackers and slices of carrot and cucumber, also delicious as a toast or sandwich spread. Store in an airtight container and use within 5 days.
Your Weekend