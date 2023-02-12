Olive oil chocolate chip cookies recipe
These are a staple in my house. They are an olive oil-based cookie, so come together super quickly with no need to wait for butter to soften, and they also happen to be dairy-free.
I like to use a super fruity olive oil as I love the taste of it, but feel free to use something more mild (just make sure it is good quality), or a neutral oil such as rice bran or grapeseed works too.
This recipe makes six huge cookies, but you can scale them back to be smaller if you like - just reduce the baking time a bit.
Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies
Prep time: 15 minutes
Bake time: 20 minutes
Makes: 6 large cookies
Ingredients:
75g good quality olive oil
90g brown sugar
50g white sugar
20g raw sugar
1 large egg (50g not including the shell), at room temperature
½ tsp salt
1 tsp finely ground instant coffee (optional)
145g plain flour
¼ tsp baking soda
200g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops (I used a mixture of milk and dark, use all dark if you want to keep them dairy-free)
Directions:
-
Preheat the oven to 165C. Line 1-2 baking trays with baking paper.
-
In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer or a whisk (or you can use a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment), combine the olive oil, brown sugar, white sugar, raw sugar, and egg. Mix on high speed for about a minute, until the mixture is well combined. Add the salt, coffee powder, flour and baking soda and fold in by hand using a rubber spatula.
-
The dough will seem a little oily and may take a little work to come together. Add the chopped chocolate and mix to incorporate.
-
Scoop out 3 Tbsp balls of dough (about 75g per ball) and roll into rough balls. Press additional chocolate onto the top of each ball if desired.
-
Bake the cookies for 16 to 17 minutes, until the edges are set. Remove from the oven and tap the baking tray briefly on the bench to deflate the cookies slightly. If you would like them perfectly round, use a cookie cutter slightly larger than the cookies to scoot them into a round shape. Finish with flaky sea salt. Allow to cool on the baking tray for about 20 minutes.
-
Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature.
