Olive oil chocolate chip cookies recipe

These are a staple in my house. They are an olive oil-based cookie, so come together super quickly with no need to wait for butter to soften, and they also happen to be dairy-free.

I like to use a super fruity olive oil as I love the taste of it, but feel free to use something more mild (just make sure it is good quality), or a neutral oil such as rice bran or grapeseed works too.

This recipe makes six huge cookies, but you can scale them back to be smaller if you like - just reduce the baking time a bit.

Olive Oil Chocolate Chip Cookies

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Makes: 6 large cookies

Ingredients:

75g good quality olive oil

90g brown sugar

50g white sugar

20g raw sugar

1 large egg (50g not including the shell), at room temperature

½ tsp salt

1 tsp finely ground instant coffee (optional)

145g plain flour

¼ tsp baking soda

200g dark chocolate, coarsely chopped, plus extra for the tops (I used a mixture of milk and dark, use all dark if you want to keep them dairy-free)

Directions: