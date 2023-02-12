The Caker's marmalade celebration cake recipe

This recipe makes a moist, rich, celebratory tasting cake, which is fitting for this time of year. You could use cointreau if you prefer.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake in: 45 minutes

Ready in: 2 hours

READ MORE:

* Recipe: The Caker's orange blossom and black sesame cake

* Recipe: Watermelon and raspberry stackers by Jordan Rondel

* Recipe: Jordan Rondel's blueberry, orange and maple cakes



For the cake

100g dried currants

½ cup grand marnier

200g butter, at room temperature

200g light muscovado or soft brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs

200g ground almonds

50g plain white all-purpose flour

Pinch sea salt

Zest and juice from one large orange

For the topping

3 tbsp marmalade

1 cup mascarpone

For the decorations

Freeze-dried or fresh orange slices (optional)

Preheat oven to 170C on fan bake. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

In a small saucepan over a medium heat, bring the currants and grand marnier to a simmer. Remove from the heat and set aside to macerate.

In the bowl of an electric stand mixer, cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until pale, light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time.

In two parts add in ground almonds, flour and salt. Finally, fold through the orange juice and zest and 80g of the currants (reserve 20g plus any residual grand marnier for the topping).

Scrape the batter into the pan and spread out to the sides.

Bake for about 45 minutes or until golden in color and a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cake to sit for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Meanwhile mix together the marmalade and mascarpone and set aside.

Once the cake is fully cooled, top it with the mascarpone, and decorate with the rest of the currants and grand marnier, plus orange slices and fresh flowers if using.

Serve at room temperature.