Sang choi bao 'lettuce buns' recipe

The joy of sang choi bao is that you can throw in whatever tickles your fancy.

Sang choi bao means ‘lettuce buns’ (quite cute, if you ask me). Easier than spag bol, and much more delicious, in my oh-so-humble, oh-so-over-opinionated opinion. But like spag bol, it’s cheap, straightforward, and infinitely adaptable. Perfect flatting fodder.

It originated in Guangdong, in Southern China, most traditionally with finely chopped, stir-fried pigeon. It was popularised in Australia and New Zealand by Chinese immigrants who were predominantly from Guangdong province, and adapted the recipe according to what was available. Make it once, and see how easy it is. It’s a good confidence builder.

Usually I’d throw in a handful or two of bean sprouts, but they seem to have vanished in the wake of these storms. The joy of sang choi bao is that you can throw in more or less whatever tickles your fancy.

Building on the basic idea below, I like to use a mix of pork mince, finely chopped prawns and water chestnuts. Swap out the pork for finely chopped tofu, chicken, prawns; a mixture of yam and water chestnut - adapt according to your tastes, and what is available. It will also keep well in the fridge for a day or two.

SANG CHOI BAO RECIPE

COOK TIME: 20 minutes

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

SERVES: 4-6

Ingredients:

Cooking oil

2 thumb’s worth of ginger, peeled and finely grated

700g pork mince

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp hoisin or oyster sauce

3 tsp sesame oil

2 heads of iceberg lettuce

2 carrots, grated

Two large handfuls of coriander, chopped, plus any other Asian herbs you fancy - Vietnamese mint, Thai basil and so on - whatever you like, plus a little extra to serve

½ cup chopped roasted peanuts

Chinese chilli paste

Wedges of lemon or lime

Method: