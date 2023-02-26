Sang choi bao 'lettuce buns' recipe
Sang choi bao means ‘lettuce buns’ (quite cute, if you ask me). Easier than spag bol, and much more delicious, in my oh-so-humble, oh-so-over-opinionated opinion. But like spag bol, it’s cheap, straightforward, and infinitely adaptable. Perfect flatting fodder.
It originated in Guangdong, in Southern China, most traditionally with finely chopped, stir-fried pigeon. It was popularised in Australia and New Zealand by Chinese immigrants who were predominantly from Guangdong province, and adapted the recipe according to what was available. Make it once, and see how easy it is. It’s a good confidence builder.
Usually I’d throw in a handful or two of bean sprouts, but they seem to have vanished in the wake of these storms. The joy of sang choi bao is that you can throw in more or less whatever tickles your fancy.
Building on the basic idea below, I like to use a mix of pork mince, finely chopped prawns and water chestnuts. Swap out the pork for finely chopped tofu, chicken, prawns; a mixture of yam and water chestnut - adapt according to your tastes, and what is available. It will also keep well in the fridge for a day or two.
SANG CHOI BAO RECIPE
COOK TIME: 20 minutes
PREP TIME: 10 minutes
SERVES: 4-6
Ingredients:
Cooking oil
2 thumb’s worth of ginger, peeled and finely grated
700g pork mince
2 tbsp soy sauce
3 tbsp hoisin or oyster sauce
3 tsp sesame oil
2 heads of iceberg lettuce
2 carrots, grated
Two large handfuls of coriander, chopped, plus any other Asian herbs you fancy - Vietnamese mint, Thai basil and so on - whatever you like, plus a little extra to serve
½ cup chopped roasted peanuts
Chinese chilli paste
Wedges of lemon or lime
Method:
In a large frying pan, over a moderately high heat, add about 2 tbsp of oil, let it heat up, and then add the grated ginger. Fry gently for 30-60 seconds, until fragrant.
Add the pork mince and bring up the heat a little. Continue to fry for a further 7-10 minutes, moving it around the pan, until it is golden brown, and any liquid has cooked off. Add more oil if necessary.
Add the soy sauce, hoisin and sesame oil and continue to fry for another couple of minutes, until it starts to caramelise. Take care not to let it burn. Taste and add more soy or hoisin if necessary. Remove from the heat and allow to cool a bit.
Gently pull apart the iceberg lettuces. The first couple of outer leaves might not be very useful - you want the crisp, inner leaves that act as a cup. Have them at the ready.
Fold in the carrot, coriander and any other herbs you like, plus a handful or two of bean sprouts if you have them. You may want to add a little extra hoisin, soy and/or sesame oil to taste at this point.
Spoon the mixture into the lettuce cups, or let people help themselves, with chopped peanuts, chilli paste, extra herbs and lemon to go over the top, as you like.
