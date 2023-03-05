Pork and zucchini skewers with peach and rosemary recipe
Chefs like skewers. Dare to wonder why? Because they’re so bloody easy. Marinate, spear, grill. Simple. Sounds like a scene from Game of Thrones. It’s nice to use cuts with a little skin and/or fat on them, because those are the bits that will caramelise up nicely and add more flavour. Skewers are an excellent do-in-advance dish - marinate, assemble and have them all ready to grill. Just remember not to take them directly from the fridge to the grill - give them a little time to relax a bit.
Pomegranate molasses is one of those enigmatic ingredients that everybody seems to relegate to the back of the cupboard next to the kind of vinegar that’s only used for bee stings. Not any more. It is an excellent addition for marinades - I use it a lot with pork. You’ll see why. A delicious balance of sweet and sour.
PORK AND COURGETTE SKEWERS WITH POMEGRANATE MOLASSES, PEACH AND ROSEMARY
PREP TIME: 20 MINS
COOK TIME: 15 MINS
SERVES: 3-4
Ingredients:
Two thick-cut pork scotch fillets (about 400g or so should be fine)
Olive oil
Handful of rosemary leaves
3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Sea salt and black pepper
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
1 tbsp pomegranate molasses
3 courgettes
1 large golden peach, finely chopped
Directions:
Cut the pork steaks into 2cm chunks and place in a bowl with a good glug of olive oil, most of the rosemary, the chopped garlic, a generous seasoning of salt and pepper, the lemon zest and juice and the pomegranate molasses. Mix everything together well, cover and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least a few hours, so the flavours can get to know one another.
A good half hour before you want to serve, remove the meat from the fridge and fire up the grill or oven as hot as it goes.
If your skewers are wooden, dunk them in some water. Using a vegetable peeler, peel long strands of courgette on all four sides until you get to the seeds in the middle (discard the middle). Dress the ribbons in olive oil.
Alternately thread pieces of pork and bunched up ribbons of courgette onto the skewers - three or four of each per skewer should do it.
Drizzle the skewers with olive oil and grill quickly for about five minutes on either side, until nicely caramelised and a little charred. Make sure your grill is really hot. Let the skewers rest for five minutes.
In the meantime, chop up the peach and combine with the remaining rosemary and a little olive oil. Scatter over the skewers and serve immediately.
Sunday Magazine