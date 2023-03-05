Pork and zucchini skewers with peach and rosemary recipe

Chefs like skewers. Dare to wonder why? Because they’re so bloody easy. Marinate, spear, grill. Simple. Sounds like a scene from Game of Thrones. It’s nice to use cuts with a little skin and/or fat on them, because those are the bits that will caramelise up nicely and add more flavour. Skewers are an excellent do-in-advance dish - marinate, assemble and have them all ready to grill. Just remember not to take them directly from the fridge to the grill - give them a little time to relax a bit.

Pomegranate molasses is one of those enigmatic ingredients that everybody seems to relegate to the back of the cupboard next to the kind of vinegar that’s only used for bee stings. Not any more. It is an excellent addition for marinades - I use it a lot with pork. You’ll see why. A delicious balance of sweet and sour.

PORK AND COURGETTE SKEWERS WITH POMEGRANATE MOLASSES, PEACH AND ROSEMARY

PREP TIME: 20 MINS

COOK TIME: 15 MINS

SERVES: 3-4

Ingredients:

Two thick-cut pork scotch fillets (about 400g or so should be fine)

Olive oil

Handful of rosemary leaves

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

3 courgettes

1 large golden peach, finely chopped

Directions: