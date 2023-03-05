Gochujang chicken skewers with cucumber and sesame recipe
I’m glad that Korean food is starting to get the recognition it deserves in this country. I’m lucky here in Auckland - there are some outstanding spots to visit. Accordingly, gochujang is becoming more and more commonplace, which is splendid. It’s chilli paste, but oh, what a chilli paste.
Sweet and hot, with a punchy level of umami. The sort of thing we can all aspire to be. The brand I use is Maeil; it’s fairly available. It’s become the new miso. Everyone seems to have a tub of it in their fridge now. You’ll be surprised how much you use it.
Make sure you are liberal with the sesame seeds. The more, the better, really. They’ll caramelise deliciously under the grill. Just give them a minute to cool down. Mister impatient here is speaking from first-hand experience.
CHICKEN SKEWERS WITH GOCHUJANG, CUCUMBER AND SESAME
PREP TIME: 20 MINS, PLUS MARINATING TIME
COOK TIME: 10 MINS
SERVES: 2-4
Ingredients:
450g boneless chicken thighs
1 tbsp gochujang paste
2 tbsp sesame seeds (black, white or both)
2 tsp soy sauce
Pinch of salt
Sesame oil
Half a cucumber
Handful of roasted peanuts
Directions:
-
Cut the chicken into 2-3cm chunks and combine in a bowl with the gochujang, sesame seeds, soy sauce, salt and a teaspoon or two of sesame oil. Combine everything together well, cover and chill for up to two days for the flavours to meld.
-
As always, if you’re using wooden skewers, soak them in some water for a bit - this stops them from burning. Get your grill - be it a barbecue, or an oven - up as high as it will go. You want it hot!
-
Thread the chicken onto the skewers - about four chunks per skewer works well. Don’t bunch the meat together too closely - otherwise it won’t grill properly.
-
Once all the meat is skewered, drizzle with a little more sesame oil and scatter over a bit of salt, and then quickly grill for 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown, crisp and caramelised, and no longer pink in the middle. Take off the grill and set aside to rest for five minutes.
-
In the meantime, dice the cucumber and roughly chop the peanuts. Combine the two with a little sesame oil. Serve the skewers while they are still hot, with the cucumber and peanut mix scattered on top.
Sunday Magazine