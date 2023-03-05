Gochujang chicken skewers with cucumber and sesame recipe

I’m glad that Korean food is starting to get the recognition it deserves in this country. I’m lucky here in Auckland - there are some outstanding spots to visit. Accordingly, gochujang is becoming more and more commonplace, which is splendid. It’s chilli paste, but oh, what a chilli paste.

Sweet and hot, with a punchy level of umami. The sort of thing we can all aspire to be. The brand I use is Maeil; it’s fairly available. It’s become the new miso. Everyone seems to have a tub of it in their fridge now. You’ll be surprised how much you use it.

Make sure you are liberal with the sesame seeds. The more, the better, really. They’ll caramelise deliciously under the grill. Just give them a minute to cool down. Mister impatient here is speaking from first-hand experience.

CHICKEN SKEWERS WITH GOCHUJANG, CUCUMBER AND SESAME

PREP TIME: 20 MINS, PLUS MARINATING TIME

COOK TIME: 10 MINS

SERVES: 2-4

Ingredients:

450g boneless chicken thighs

1 tbsp gochujang paste

2 tbsp sesame seeds (black, white or both)

2 tsp soy sauce

Pinch of salt

Sesame oil

Half a cucumber

Handful of roasted peanuts

Directions: