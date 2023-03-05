Sam Mannering's Sunday recipes: Meat on sticks, but make it fancy

Meat on a stick sounds simple enough. But the key? Sunday’s resident chef Sam Mannering says that’s being patient enough to let them cool ever so slightly before stuffing them in your gob.

Pork and courgette skewers

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s pork and courgette skewers with pomegranate molasses.

Get the recipe here

Juicy pork and in-season courgette jazzed up with pomegranate molasses, peach and rosemary makes for a delicious balance of sweet and sour.

Chicken skewers with gochujang, cucumber and sesame

Sam Mannering Sam Mannering’s gochujang chicken skewers.

Get the recipe here

Marinated in Korean chilli paste that packs a spicy umami punch, these sesame-coated skewers will caramelise deliciously under the grill.