Curry, beans and zucchini recipe
As we find ourselves in the first days of autumn, it is the summer produce (or at least what we often consider as summer produce) that is bringing the goodness. By March the plants have been in the ground for a good amount of time and the resulting harvest is full of flavour. I don’t like to have favourites but autumn would have to be my favourite season for the bounty it offers.
Green beans can be expensive to buy but easy to grow. I like to sow a new round of seeds every three weeks so (all going well) we can be harvesting beans from Christmas to Easter. Zucchini by autumn can be getting a bit feral with mildew setting in. But a good haircut to remove the worst leaves and the plants will keep producing well into autumn.
This is a dish I have thought about making for some time. With a decent harvest of beans and (finally) zucchini from the garden it was time to make it. Curry spices are combined with a fresh tomato sauce that the produce is gently cooked in. It is simple and flavourful, highlighting the seasons best.
If using fresh tomatoes, I don’t bother peeling them first as I find with time and over a gentle heat the skins soften nicely. If you do want to peel them first then make a small cut in the base of each tomato, place into a bowl and cover with boiling water. After 1 minute, drain and cover with cold water, then slip off the skins and proceed with the recipe.
Curry, beans and zucchini
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
Serves: 4 as a side
Ingredients:
30g butter
½ brown or red onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
1 tsp mild curry powder
400g fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped, or a 400g can chopped tomatoes
Generous pinch of salt
Chilli flakes to taste
Handful (about 250g) of green beans, cut into 5-6cm lengths
1 medium zucchini (about 250g), cut into 5mm slices
Method:
-
Melt the butter in a heavy-based frying pan over a moderate heat.
-
Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and spices and stir over the heat for 1 minute until fragrant.
-
Add the chopped tomatoes and season to taste with salt and chilli flakes. Cover and cook over a low heat for 10 minutes until the tomatoes soften. If using fresh tomatoes, use the back of wooden spoon to squash them into a sauce.
-
Add the prepared beans and zucchini and continue to cook, covered, for another 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the is sauce thick.
-
Check seasoning and serve. This is a great side to grilled sausages, or serve with rice and pan-fried paneer or tofu.
