Curry, beans and zucchini recipe

As we find ourselves in the first days of autumn, it is the summer produce (or at least what we often consider as summer produce) that is bringing the goodness. By March the plants have been in the ground for a good amount of time and the resulting harvest is full of flavour. I don’t like to have favourites but autumn would have to be my favourite season for the bounty it offers.

Green beans can be expensive to buy but easy to grow. I like to sow a new round of seeds every three weeks so (all going well) we can be harvesting beans from Christmas to Easter. Zucchini by autumn can be getting a bit feral with mildew setting in. But a good haircut to remove the worst leaves and the plants will keep producing well into autumn.

This is a dish I have thought about making for some time. With a decent harvest of beans and (finally) zucchini from the garden it was time to make it. Curry spices are combined with a fresh tomato sauce that the produce is gently cooked in. It is simple and flavourful, highlighting the seasons best.

If using fresh tomatoes, I don’t bother peeling them first as I find with time and over a gentle heat the skins soften nicely. If you do want to peel them first then make a small cut in the base of each tomato, place into a bowl and cover with boiling water. After 1 minute, drain and cover with cold water, then slip off the skins and proceed with the recipe.

Curry, beans and zucchini

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30-35 minutes

Serves: 4 as a side

Ingredients:

30g butter

½ brown or red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp mild curry powder

400g fresh tomatoes, roughly chopped, or a 400g can chopped tomatoes

Generous pinch of salt

Chilli flakes to taste

Handful (about 250g) of green beans, cut into 5-6cm lengths

1 medium zucchini (about 250g), cut into 5mm slices

Method: