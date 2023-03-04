Corn, zucchini and smoked fish chowder recipe
With autumn comes cooler nights to complement the warmer days. It is about this time of year when I start to prepare soups again. For this soup I make the most of the harvest with corn, zucchini and potatoes.
Plus the addition of smoked fish for a flavour boost that works so well in a chowder. Any white-fleshed smoked fish can be used, or a similar quantity of fresh fish for a milder flavoured soup. Or skip the fish altogether for an equally wonderful vegetable chowder.
Corn, Zucchini & Smoked Fish Chowder
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 tbsp olive oil or 30g butter
1 brown onion, finely chopped
3 potatoes (about 400g), cut into 1cm cubes
1 medium zucchini (about 250g), quartered lengthways then sliced
2 tbsp flour
3 cups (750g) chicken or vegetable stock
Salt to taste (if needed - will depend on the stock)
2 fresh sweetcorn or 2 cups frozen sweetcorn
About 250g smoked fish, such as mackerel or warehou, flaked
1/2 cup (125ml) cream (can use coconut cream for dairy-free)
Cracked pepper to taste
Parsley leaves to garnish
Method:
Heat the oil or butter in a large saucepan over a moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for 5 minutes until softened.
Add the potato and zucchini and continue to stir over the heat for 2 minutes. Sprinkle over the flour, combine and cook for 1 minute.
Add the stock to the pan and season to taste (note: it may not need salt if the stock is already seasoned). Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 10-15 minutes until the potatoes are just tender.
If using fresh corn, remove the husk from the corn, and cut the kernels from the cob. I find this easiest to set the base of the corn in a bowl and use a small sharp knife to cut down the length of the cob so the kernels drop into the bowl. Add the corn to the soup and cook for a further 5 minutes.
The next step is optional but gives the chowder a creamier consistency. Remove the pan from the heat and use a stick blender to briefly blend the soup to puree some of the soup while still leaving plenty of larger pieces.
Return to the heat and add the smoked fish and cream. Gently heat until steaming. Season to taste with cracked pepper and extra salt if needed.
Ladle into soup bowls and scatter with parsley leaves. Serve with buttered toast.
Nicola Galloway is an award-winning food writer, cookbook author and culinary tutor.
